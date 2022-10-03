New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motoring

New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 2.33pm
(Maserati)
(Maserati)

Maserati’s GranTurismo has returned as a striking new Italian sports car that will also usher in EVs to the Italian brand.

The GranTurismo was an integral part of the Maserati range between 2007 and 2020 when it was discontinued, and now the marque is returning with a new model.

With a similar look and proportions to its predecessor – including a long bonnet and dramatic roofline – the new GranTurismo gets the new Maserati grille and sharp LED headlights with a twin signature.

The new GranTurismo launches with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno petrol engine that is found in the MC20 supercar, with two power outputs available – 483bhp in the Modena and 542bhp in the sportier Trofeo model. These are able to hit 0-60mph in 3.7 and 3.3 seconds respectively.

Maserati will also launch the GranTurismo as its first EV under its ‘Folgore’ nameplate. Based around 800-volt technology, it will pack a large 92.5kWh battery that should allow for a range of beyond 300 miles from a charge. It will also utilise three electric motors derived from Formula E, and develop a huge 750bhp in top form. With a 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds and a 199mph top speed, it’s the fastest model in the line-up.

While it’s almost 400kg heavier than the petrol models, Maserati says the battery has been positioned ‘without compromising the sporty nature’.

Inside, the GranTurismo packs Maserati’s latest media system, with a head-up display also available as an optional extra. A 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system is also available.

(Maserati)

At launch, the GranTurismo will also be available in a ‘PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Edition’ – a limited-run version that pays homage to the first GranTurismo that debuted 75 years ago. UK pricing has not yet been announced, with first deliveries of the model not expected until Spring 2023.

