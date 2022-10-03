New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maserati’s GranTurismo has returned as a striking new Italian sports car that will also usher in EVs to the Italian brand.

The GranTurismo was an integral part of the Maserati range between 2007 and 2020 when it was discontinued, and now the marque is returning with a new model.

With a similar look and proportions to its predecessor – including a long bonnet and dramatic roofline – the new GranTurismo gets the new Maserati grille and sharp LED headlights with a twin signature.

The new GranTurismo launches with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno petrol engine that is found in the MC20 supercar, with two power outputs available – 483bhp in the Modena and 542bhp in the sportier Trofeo model. These are able to hit 0-60mph in 3.7 and 3.3 seconds respectively.

After 75 years, it is not just a car. It is an icon powered by V6 Nettuno or 100% electric Folgore.GranTurismo. The others just travel.#Maserati #MaseratiGranTurismohttps://t.co/XsQpCgukWD pic.twitter.com/vDHGyC0CNc — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) October 3, 2022

Maserati will also launch the GranTurismo as its first EV under its ‘Folgore’ nameplate. Based around 800-volt technology, it will pack a large 92.5kWh battery that should allow for a range of beyond 300 miles from a charge. It will also utilise three electric motors derived from Formula E, and develop a huge 750bhp in top form. With a 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds and a 199mph top speed, it’s the fastest model in the line-up.

While it’s almost 400kg heavier than the petrol models, Maserati says the battery has been positioned ‘without compromising the sporty nature’.

Inside, the GranTurismo packs Maserati’s latest media system, with a head-up display also available as an optional extra. A 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system is also available.

(Maserati)

At launch, the GranTurismo will also be available in a ‘PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Edition’ – a limited-run version that pays homage to the first GranTurismo that debuted 75 years ago. UK pricing has not yet been announced, with first deliveries of the model not expected until Spring 2023.