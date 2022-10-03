More than half a million uninsured cars seized since 2018

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half a million uninsured cars seized since 2018

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.03am
Over half a million cars have been seized since 2018 owing to a lack of insurance, a new study has found.

AA Insurance submitted a Freedom of Information request to all 46 police forces across the UK and found that 542,370 vehicles have been taken away from drivers for not having insurance since 2018.

Furthermore, 64,682 vehicles have been seized so far this year.

However, despite continued coronavirus-related lockdowns and a drastic fall in the number of drivers on the UK’s roads, 2020 saw the most uninsured vehicles seized with 129,652 vehicles removed from the roads during the year.

Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services, said: “Every driver is worried about being involved in a collision, but worse still is the other party being uninsured.

“Sadly, we know that when times are hard some people try to cut their costs, and one area people are tempted to chance it, is cutting out their motor insurance. However, these figures show that forces across the country are on the lookout and will take uninsured cars away.”

The Metropolitan Police seized the most number of cars since 2018 with 62,900 vehicles taken away from owners due to no insurance coverage, while West Midlands and West Yorkshire came second and third with 44,056 and 33,829 vehicles seized respectively.

More than 33,000 drivers in Scotland had their cars seized, alongside 22,700 Welsh drivers and 9,360 motorists in Northern Ireland.

Kent Police, however, did not respond to the request while Cheshire Police said that ‘that their systems could not easily determine how many cars had been seized for driving without insurance.’

Park added: “Don’t take the risk. Not only is there the chance of having your car seized, but the criminal and financial hardship is not worth the gamble.”

