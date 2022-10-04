Audi marks end of R8 and TT production with limited-run final editions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audi marks end of R8 and TT production with limited-run final editions

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 9.25am Updated: October 4 2022, 9.27am
(Audi)
(Audi)

Audi has revealed new limited-edition versions of its R8 supercar and TT sports car as the firm draws production of the sporting models to a close.

The R8 was introduced in 2007 as Audi’s first true supercar, with the model these days using a naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine – one of the last of its breed, and one which struggles to tie in with the firm’s electrification plans. Audi is therefore celebrating the end of its V10 engine, and the R8, with the new V10 GT RWD.

Limited to a worldwide production run of 333 cars – of which just 15 are bound for the UK – the model is based on the standard rear-wheel-drive (RWD) car, but gets a 50bhp power bump, taking the V10 engine’s output up to 612bhp. In combination with a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this allows for a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 199mph.

(Audi)

A new ‘Torque Rear’ driving mode is also fitted, with seven different modes on offer (controlled by a button on the steering wheel), and controls the amount of slippage of the rear wheels.

The GT RWD is slightly lighter than the standard car, thanks to exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres. Ceramic brakes are also fitted as standard, along with bucket seats.

The GT also comes with a Carbon Aerokit as standard, including a front splitter, revised rear bumper and diffuser, along with various carbon exterior styling elements. The standard GT RWD colour is matte Suzuka Grey, though Tango Red, Mythos Black and Daytona Grey are also offered.

(Audi)

Audi is also marking the end of its iconic TT with the ‘TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition’. Celebrating 25 years of the model, this special version takes inspiration from the original car’s design.

Even rarer than the R8, just 100 Iconic Editions will be made – of which 10 will come to the UK – and these versions come painted in the infamous ‘RS’ shade of Nardo Grey, and receive a range of gloss black elements, such as its 20-inch alloy wheels and grille. Audi’s ‘Aero kit’ is also present.

The Iconic Edition gets a bespoke interior, including Nappa leather and black Alcantara seats that get yellow honeycomb stitching and ‘Iconic Edition’ embroidered into the headrests. A dedicated steering wheel is also included, along with bespoke floor mats.

(Audi)

The Iconic Edition uses the TT RS’ fantastic 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine – a rarity these days – which produces 395bhp and 480Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed has been raised to 174mph.

Both the R8 GT RWD and TT RS Iconic Edition are set to be included in the final production run of the two models at the start of 2023, with first deliveries due in the first quarter of next year. No prices for the R8 have been announced, though the TT RS will be priced from £87,650.

