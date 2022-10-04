Expanding ULEZ could spark electric car boom among Londoners, new survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expanding ULEZ could spark electric car boom among Londoners, new survey finds

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 9.51am
EMBARGOED TO 0600 FRIDAY MAY 20 File photo dated 06/04/19 of an information sign at Tower Hill in central London. A consultation on plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to cover the entire city has been launched. Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, is proposing to extend the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London from August 29 next year. Issue date: Friday May 20, 2022.
Close to 40 per cent of London’s car owners could switch to an electric vehicle (EV) in the coming year if plans to expand the city’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) are implemented, a new study has found.

Data collected by EV experts Move Electric found that 39.8 per cent of Londoners would be likely to make the change if the plans to roll out the ULEZ across most of Greater London were put in place.

The outfit surveyed 384 residents in the capital and found that 41.9 per cent of respondents supported the Mayor of London’s plans to expand the ULEZ boundary, set to commence in August 2023.

Sadiq Khan visit to Mums for Lungs community group
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with an air quality monitoring station sign (PA)

The expansion would see the emissions-based charging zone grow to almost 600 square miles, from the current 147 square mile zone.A public consultation was launched last year, with the new zone set to encompass most areas inside the M25 to tackle urban air quality.

More than a quarter (27.6 per cent) of those surveyed said their vehicle will not comply with ULEZ requirements, while 7.8 per cent of drivers were not sure whether their vehicle was compliant. Of those with non-compliant vehicles, 78.3 per cent said they do not support the suggested ULEZ expansion.

The research also found expanding ULEZ could prompt 38.5 per cent of car owners in Greater London to sell their vehicle – regardless of whether it meets emissions standards.

Of drivers whose cars were not compliant, a whopping 79.3 per cent stated the zone expansion could lead them to get rid of their current vehicle. Meanwhile, just 20.2 per cent of owners with compliant cars said would consider selling their vehicle if the zone were expanded.

Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion
Vehicles queue in heavy traffic in south London (PA)

James Attwood, Move Electric editor, said: “The intent of ULEZ to deter drivers from using old, polluting vehicles and to decrease air pollution in the capital is clearly working as our research shows 39.8 per cent of car owners in Greater London could make the switch to electric if the zone was to expand further next year.

“Alongside expanding the ULEZ, it is important London’s boroughs, and the whole of the UK, is ready to meet widespread EV adoption, with sufficient electric vehicle public charging infrastructure, as well as ensuring more investment is made towards greener transport methods such as cycleways and electric buses.”
The current Ultra Low Emissions Zone operates 24 hours a day and sees drivers face a daily charge of £12.50 if their vehicle does not meet emissions standards.

Overall, drivers could end up paying more than £4,500 per year for non-compliant vehicles operating in the zone every day.

