Lexus crowned UK’s most-reliable used car brand in list dominated by Japanese firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lexus crowned UK’s most-reliable used car brand in list dominated by Japanese firms

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 3.25pm
(Lexus)
(Lexus)

Luxury outfit Lexus has been named the most reliable car brand in the UK in a list dominated by Japanese manufacturers.

The Toyota-owned company came out on top of a survey of more than 25,000 motorists conducted by What Car?, designed to find out the best and worst cars on British roads.

The survey asked long-suffering drivers how long repairs took to fix and how much they were hit in the pocket by work undertaken.

Cars were then given an overall reliability score out of 100 with Lexus coming out on top with an impressive 98.4 per cent.

Little’s Chauffeur Lexus Fleet Handover – Glasgow
(PA)

It was closely followed by sister firm Toyota, which secured a score of 97.2 per cent, and Mitsubishi which scored 97 per cent.

Other Asian brands to feature on the list included Hyundai and Suzuki (both 95.8 per cent); Kia (95.5 per cent) and Mazda (95.2 per cent).

The top scoring British brand was Mini, which scored an eye-catching 97 per cent – the same score as Mitsubishi, which no longer sells cars in the UK.

The top ten was completed by MG and Dacia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The plug-in hybrid will bring up to 30 miles of electric-only driving
Government extends Plug-In Car Grant until March 2023
Alpine unveils range-topping A110 R with new ‘track-focused’ approach
Jeep named the UK’s most unreliable used car brand in damning survey for off-road…
EMBARGOED TO 0600 FRIDAY MAY 20 File photo dated 06/04/19 of an information sign at Tower Hill in central London. A consultation on plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to cover the entire city has been launched. Sadiq Khan, the capital’s mayor, is proposing to extend the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London from August 29 next year. Issue date: Friday May 20, 2022.
Expanding ULEZ could spark electric car boom among Londoners, new survey finds
(Audi)
Audi marks end of R8 and TT production with limited-run final editions
Smart motorways do not have hard shoulders (PA)
More than half a million uninsured cars seized since 2018
(Skoda)
These are the best used four-wheel-drive cars to help you through winter
(Maserati)
New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full
The smaller battery brings the Soul’s price down
Kia introduces updates for Soul EV
The GLC is available with a range of engine options
Mercedes announces pricing and specifications for new GLC

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks