These were the best-selling cars in September

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 11.04am
(Ford)
(Ford)

September saw the second month of consecutive growth for the new car market. Registrations grew by 4.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2021 according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with electric vehicles seeing considerable gains.

The list of top 10 best-sellers saw some considerable changes, too, with some new entries peppering the line-up of usual suspects. Let’s take a look.

Nissan Qashqai – 9,311

(Nissan)

It was a big month for the Nissan Qashqai, which came out on top. The latest generation of the popular crossover has come on song, with the redesigned model bringing significant increases in efficiency, space and technology.

It’s likely to prove even more popular as the months go by and supply starts to ramp up.

Tesla Model Y – 8,315

(Tesla)

Tesla’s new Model Y took the silver place in September. Based on the popular Model 3, the Model Y brings a more upright stance that gives it more of a crossover-like feel. With Tesla’s latest tech it’s one of the most futuristic electric vehicles on sale today.

Plus, Tesla ownership brings access to the firm’s widespread and rapid Supercharger network.

Volkswagen Polo – 6,476

Volkswagen Polo
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s ever-popular Polo came in third in September, with this newly-updated model’s spacious interior and healthy levels of standard equipment striking a chord with buyers. Available with a number of engine choices, the Polo continues to be a good fit for many drivers.

It also retains its range-topping GTI version for those buyers who want a go-faster option.

Ford Puma – 5,799

Ford Puma
(Ford)

The Puma has had a really strong 2022, with this funky-looking Ford crossover consistently out-selling the rest of the Blue Oval’s offering. Taking advantage of the craze for high-riding models, the Puma might be based on the Fiesta but brings a slightly more elevated view of the road ahead.

It’s also available in performance ST guise, bringing a surprisingly punchy 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the process.

Kia Sportage – 5,107

(Kia)

The Kia Sportage is a consistent sight in the top 10 list, with this well-specified and good-looking SUV providing acres of space and a range of efficient engines. A recent update has taken the Sportage’s exterior design to a sharp new level, too, while boosting the amount of standard equipment it offers in the process.

As before, the Sportage is still accompanied by Kia’s attractive seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Ford Fiesta – 4,570

The Ford Fiesta ST continues to be a terrific hot hatch. (Ford)

Though the Puma has continued to dominate Ford’s sales, it hasn’t stopped the Fiesta from appearing in this month’s top 10. Though hampered by supply constraints, Ford’s iconic Fiesta continues to be a great fit for a lot of drivers owing to its low running costs.

It’s surprisingly spacious, too, and is good to drive no matter which variant you opt for.

Ford Kuga – 4,520

Ford Kuga
(Ford)

September has proven to be a very successful month for Ford, with the Kuga finalising a trio of entries into the list of best-sellers. It’s one of Ford’s key SUVs, bringing the value-for-money that the firm is known for alongside a practical and well-made cabin.

The recent addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain has boosted the Kuga’s efficiency credentials, too.

Kia Niro – 3,861

Kia Niro PHEV
The new Niro has a more distinctive design

Kia’s latest Niro has hit the scene, bringing the same three-pronged approach to powertrains as its predecessor with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric setups all offered. The full EV is particularly impressive thanks to its 288-mile range and rapid charging time.

The fully electric Niro also happens to have the largest boot capacity of the three, too.

Hyundai Tucson – 3,776

Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid
(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Tucson has dropped back from the third-place spot that it occupied during August, though sales have risen considerably from the 1,739 units registered during the final summer month.

Smartly styled and with bags of storage, the Tucson’s incorporation of either hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines makes it an efficient choice, too.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 3,512

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s T-Roc finalises the list of best-sellers for the month. It takes a key position in the firm’s line-up of SUVs, bringing some of the traits of the larger Tiguan but in a smaller and more easily-parked setup.

The T-Roc remains available in ‘R’ specification, too, which brings a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and four-wheel-drive.

Editor's Picks