Vauxhall adds new GS trim to Vivaro and Vivaro Electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall adds new GS trim to Vivaro and Vivaro Electric

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 12.58pm
Both electric and diesel Vivaro models get the new GS trim
Both electric and diesel Vivaro models get the new GS trim

Vauxhall has bolstered its Vivaro and Vivaro Electric line-ups by introducing a new GS trim level.

Available to order now – priced from £41,000 excluding VAT – the Vivaro GS gains a host of exterior styling upgrades, including a new front lip spoiler, side skirts with integrated front mudguards and Y-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Vauxhall Vivaro GS
A new front spoiler and side skirts are included on the GS

Around the back, there’s a two-piece spoiler than can help improve stability when the van is unloaded, while a new rear bumper integrates with the spoiler and side skirts.

Inside, there are eco-leather seats which gain red stitching and a perforated finish. The GS trim is available on both panel van and double cab variants, which get a new version of Vauxhall’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, it produces 145g/km CO2 and can return up to 51.3mpg, according to Vauxhall.

Vauxhall Vivaro GS
A small rear spoiler features at the back of the Vivaro GS

Adam Wood, marketing director, Vauxhall, said: “The GS offers something very unique to LCV buyers. With unique looks and interior updates, it not only stands out on the road, but also maintains the practicality and versatility the Vivaro is known for. Vauxhall is known as one of few manufacturers able to offer British businesses a fully electric van across our entire line-up, and we’re continuing that with the GS – available on both Vivaro and Vivaro Electric models.”

The GS trim will also be available on the Vivaro Electric. Priced from £55,000 excluding VAT, this battery-powered van has a range of up to 189 miles and, thanks to 100kW charging capability, can go from 0-80 per cent in as little as 45 minutes. It’s still got a payload capacity of 1,000kg, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Hornet name is back
Honda’s Hornet returns as lightweight naked bike
The new DS 7 is packed with technology
New DS 7 goes on sale in the UK
The redesigned Mercedes A-Class has arrived
Latest Mercedes A-Class brings revised look and more efficient engines
(Ford)
These were the best-selling cars in September
(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market grows for second month in a row
The infamous Stone Road in Turkey takes you through tunnels and along cliffs above the Euphrates. Image: Mazda.
Amazing Mazda Turkey Epic Drive tackling two of the world's most dangerous roads
Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC
The plug-in hybrid will bring up to 30 miles of electric-only driving
Government extends Plug-In Car Grant until March 2023
(Lexus)
Lexus crowned UK’s most-reliable used car brand in list dominated by Japanese firms

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Both electric and diesel Vivaro models get the new GS trim
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks