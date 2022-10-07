Used car prices continue to rise, despite economic turbulence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Used car prices continue to rise, despite economic turbulence

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 1.20pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

Used car prices continue to set new record levels, with demand said to be ‘largely unaffected’ by recent economic turbulence.

According to Auto Trader, the average price of a used car in September was £17,409 – a £370 increase from August’s figure, representing the 30th consecutive month of growth. Though year-on-year growth is said to be ‘softening’, the online marketplace said this was expedited because of the ‘market overlapping last year’s exceptionally strong levels’.

Prices for used cars have shot up since the pandemic started, largely as a result of a shortage of new cars due to production-related issues. The average price of a second-hand car has increased 35 per cent in the last two years, and a huge 42 per cent in the last three.

(PA)

Auto Trader says it is ‘confident these levels of demand will be sustained’ because vehicles are a ‘fundamental need, as opposed to a discretionary luxury’.

Auto Trader’s director of data and insights, Richard Walker, said: “To understand the current and future health of the market, it’s important to look beyond the headlines and assess the data for the true picture.

“Whilst the used car market won’t be immune to these macro changes, including the potential impact of rising interest rates on finance deals, there are a range of factors unique to the automotive market, which we believe will continue to insulate it from broader economic disruption and continue to fuel sustained levels of demand, and with it strong used car prices.”

The price of a Fiat Punto increased by a dramatic 42.5 per cent in the past 12 months. (Fiat)

It was predominantly smaller and more affordable cars that increased the most in price in September 2022, with the average asking price of a Fiat Punto £4,854 last month – a huge 42.5 per cent increase on September 2021.

More premium cars were those that had seen the most significant price contractions, with the average asking price of a Jaguar XK on Auto Trader in September being £21,690 – a 12 per cent decrease on the same month in 2021.

