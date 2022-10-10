The cars that ended their production runs with some real sparkle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The cars that ended their production runs with some real sparkle

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 10.48am
The Final Edition marks the end of the Elise


Bonfire Night is a big occasion in the UK. It’s a day embedded with history and one in which people up and down the country either watch or set off fireworks, lighting up the skies and kicking off November with a bang.

But a number of cars were also celebrated with a firecracker of a final edition. Here, we’re going to take a look at some of the most famous models to go out with a bang.

Bugatti Veyron La Finale

Veyron La Finale
The Veyron La Finale brought a very successful production run to a close

The Veyron was one of the all-time greats of the motoring world. Establishing a whole new level of performance, Bugatti’s famous hypercar brought record-smashing capability as well as the kind of technology that the four-wheeled world hadn’t seen before.

Fittingly, it needed a very special send-off, which came in the form of the Veyron La Finale. Ending the total production run of 450 models, the La Finale was finished in an eye-catching red colour with matching alloys.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae
(Lamborghini)

Lamborghini’s Aventador showcased a brand new age for the Italian supercar maker. It arrived with a hugely powerful V12 engine when first displayed at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show and would go on to become even more powerful as its lifetime went on.

The final chapter in the Aventador story was the Ultimae. As you might have guessed, it’s the ultimate evolution of the Aventador, bringing 769bhp and a range of exterior tweaks.

Audi R8 RWD GT

(Audi)

The R8 has been a core part of the supercar segment for some time. Combining surprising everyday usability with huge V10-powered performance, the R8 proved to be a real hit for Audi. Needless to say, it needed a significant farewell when it was announced that production would be ending recently.

Limited to 333 cars worldwide, the Audi R8 RWD GT gets more power than the standard R8 as well as a series of new driving modes. It’s slightly lighter than the regular car, too.

Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta

Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta
The Aperta was a true celebration of the 458

Ferrari’s 458 will go down in history as one of the firm’s greats. It encompassed everything people expected from the Italian company, with razor-sharp handling combined with one of the best engines ever made. In fact, the 458 would use the last naturally-aspirated V8 engine to come from Ferrari.

A final edition – called Speciale Aperta – would celebrate the 458’s life, bringing a wide variety of tweaks and changes to take the 458 experience up a notch.

Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition

Lotus Elise Sport Final Edition
The Final Edition marks the end of the Elise

The Lotus Elise is one of those cars that is synonymous with enthusiast driving. It’s a car that has been around for a long time, too, which is why it was quite a sad point when Lotus announced that it would be ending its production run.

The Sport 240 Final Edition celebrated the Elise, bringing slightly more power and an even more lightweight design than the standard car.

Mercedes SLS AMG GT Final Edition

SLS AMG GT FInal Editio
The Mercedes SLS Final Edition had a striking exterior look

The SLS had been a true poster star for Mercedes. Utilising an iconic ‘Gullwing’ design, this V8-powered muscle car was the perfect celebration of the partnership between Mercedes and famed performance arm AMG.

To celebrate, the Final Edition was created. Limited to just 350 units, it got an eye-catching design with a particularly noticeable carbon fibre bonnet.

