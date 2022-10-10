Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Plugsurfing for new electric charging service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover teams up with Plugsurfing for new electric charging service

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.31pm
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced a new charging service for its customers with electric and hybrid vehicles.

Developed through a partnership with charging specialists Plugsurfing, Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging will give access to over 300,000 points in 26 European countries. Buyers will be given an RFID charging card, as well as the ability to use either the Jaguar or Land Rover Charging app.

The service includes over 700 separate charging point operators, including Osprey and Ionity, and brings users one centralised point through which charging can be selected and paid for. There are three tariffs available; Pay-As-You-Go, Gold or Platinum, with the latter two coming with a monthly fee of £4.26 and £8.50 respectively.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, said: “This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future. Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective and, until now, we have been impacted by a compromised public charging infrastructure.

Jaguar Land Rover charging
Drivers of hybrid and electric JLR cars will be able to access the charging

“With our new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging services, we can serve our fleet and business customers with valuable management tools, and enhance the charging process by making it more simple and convenient for drivers throughout the UK and across Europe.”

Pay-As-You-Go will see charging sessions cost whatever the variable rate is at an individual charger, while the Gold traffic provides fixed prices for charging, depending on the speed of the charger. Platinum, meanwhile, reduces the fixed rate pricing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The new M2 arrives with more power than before
New 454bhp BMW M2 revealed
The new Commando 961 has arrived
Norton creates new generation of Commando with 961
The Alpenglow is a new concept from Alpine
Alpine’s Alpenglow concept set to provide glimpse of firm’s future cars
The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
The Jaguar F-Type will be discontinued at the end of 2023. (Jaguar)
Jaguar F-Type 75 marks the end of V8 sports cars for the firm
(PA)
Long-term report: Picking up the pace with the Dacia Jogger
The Tonale is Alfa Romeo’s first compact SUV. (Alfa Romeo)t
UK Drive: The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a bold new entry to the compact…
Each night thousands of lorry drivers are still being forced to park in laybys and industrial estates due to a severe shortage of purpose-built facilities, an investigation has found (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry parking shortage forces thousands of drivers to sleep in laybys
(Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover now has a backlog of 205,000 cars
(RM Sotheby’s)
Eighteen supercars all owned by the same person up for auction

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
(Land Rover)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
(Land Rover)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks