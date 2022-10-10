The Mobilize Duo furthers Renault Group’s mobility plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Mobilize Duo furthers Renault Group’s mobility plans

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 1.22pm
The Duo is designed specifically for urban journeys
The Duo is designed specifically for urban journeys

This is the Mobilize Duo – a fully electric quadricycle that has been designed to help with urban mobility.

Created through Renault Group’s newly-formed mobility arm Mobilize, the Duo is expected to be available on a subscription or long-term lease by the end of 2023 with ‘tailored services’ offered at that time.

A commercial-based cargo version – called Bento – will then be available in 2024.

Mobilize Duo
The doors open up to make entry and exit easier

It’s powered by a rear-mounted electric motor which drives the rear wheels. There will be two versions available from launch, with the first able to reach a top speed of 28mph and the second 50mph. Mobilize says that both will offer ‘brisk acceleration’ thanks to the instant delivery of torque from the electric motors. It’s expected that both will be able to return up to 87 miles of electric range, too.

The Duo measures just 2.43 metres in length and 1.30m wide, making it ideal for nipping around city traffic. Mobilize says that you’ll be able to park three Duo cars perpendicularly in a standard parking space, while wraparound bumpers are there to protect it from bumps and scrapes.

Based around an eco-friendly layout, the Duo has been built with the goal of using more than 50 per cent reused materials in its design. It has also been designed to be 95 per cent recyclable at the end of its life.

As a result, it’s all built around a tubular structure with paint-free plastic panels placed on top. The front and rear bumpers are identical – which helps lower production and repair costs – while they incorporate a special plastic ‘grain’ that can help reduce the appearance of wear and tear.

LED lights feature at the front and rear while the two doors open upwards so that occupants can easily exit the vehicle even when parked between two other cars. It also means that the doors don’t swing into the path of other road users.

Mobilize Duo
The interior features padded seats

Inside, there’s space for two while the steering wheel incorporates an airbag – something many other quadricycles don’t. The gearbox lever is to the left of the steering wheel and, in the centre of the dash, sits a speaker and smartphone holder.

Mobilize hasn’t yet stated how much the Duo’s subscription will cost, but it’s likely that this will be released nearer to the car’s on-sale date.

