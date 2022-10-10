Eighteen supercars all owned by the same person up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eighteen supercars all owned by the same person up for auction

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.41pm
(RM Sotheby’s)
(RM Sotheby’s)

A supercar collector is auctioning off 18 of their cars, including eight Ferraris and three Bugattis, at an auction in London next month.

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history and is being sold by RM Sotheby’s.

These range from the oldest car in the collection – a 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV – to the newest, a 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. This latter vehicle is one of just 30 cars ever made to celebrate the hypercar’s incredible top speed of 304mph. With an estimate of £4m-4.5m, it’s also got the highest estimate of any model in the auction.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Two more Bugattis are also being sold – a 1993 EB110 GT and a 1996 EB110 Super Sport, with the latter being one of just 30 produced. These two cars helped to kickstart the rebirth of Bugatti in the 1990s, something that was developed in the early 2000s before the infamous Veyron arrived.

Also being sold are the Ferrari ‘big 5’, which are some of the most elite supercars ever to be made by the Italian firm. These include a 1985 288 GTO, a 1991 F40, 1997 F50, 2003 Enzo and 2014 LaFerrari, with all being painted in Ferrari’s trademark Rosso Corsa red colour.

Legendary Group R rally cars also play a part in the Gran Turismo Collection auction, with some particularly important models being sold off. These include a 1986 Lancia Delta S4 Group B, complete in Martini livery, which won the 1986 Monte Carlo rally, and is accompanied by an estimate of £1.75m-£2.25m.

Presuming all cars meet their lower estimate, the combined value of these 18 models is an astonishing £29.7m.

Michael Squire, a senior car specialist and director of research at RM Sotheby’s, said: “This is certainly one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe.

“It represents a cross section of supercars and GTs which are at the zenith of desirability in today’s market. The Group B rally cars are an additional, remarkable highlight, perfectly encapsulating the peak of rallying’s most extreme era.”

All 18 cars are being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s London sale on November 5.

