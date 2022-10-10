Jaguar Land Rover now has a backlog of 205,000 cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jaguar Land Rover now has a backlog of 205,000 cars

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 4.46pm
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has announced it now has a backlog of 205,000 cars that have been ordered but yet to be manufactured.

The premium British brand said that this was a new record, with the order bank growing by 5,000 cars from June 2022, as of September 30.

Impressively, 145,000 of these orders are for just three models – the new-generation Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender.

Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport
(Jaguar)

The news comes as Jaguar Land Rover announces its performance for the second quarter of the 2023 financial year (July, August and September 2022), with the overall group manufacturing 88,121 units during the period. Some 70,781 of these were for Land Rover, which saw sales grow by 3.6 per cent year-on year, while Jaguar’s units increased by 9.9 per cent to 17,340.

Sales grew the most in China and North America (up by 38 and 27 per cent respectively), but fell 10 per cent in Europe, and seven per cent in the UK alone.

Jaguar Land Rover says its sales growth was ‘lower than planned, primarily due to a lower than expected supply of specialised chips’. Similar to other manufacturers, the firm says it prioritised ‘production to the highest margin products’, with the firm ramping up manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – its two most expensive models.

It added that it hoped ‘new agreements with semiconductor suppliers are expected to enable sales improvements in the second half of the fiscal year’.

