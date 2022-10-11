Jaguar F-Type 75 marks the end of V8 sports cars for the firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jaguar F-Type 75 marks the end of V8 sports cars for the firm

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 11.21am
The Jaguar F-Type will be discontinued at the end of 2023. (Jaguar)
The Jaguar F-Type will be discontinued at the end of 2023. (Jaguar)

Jaguar has announced that production of its F-Type sports car is coming to a close with a special edition version – the 75.

Introduced as part of ‘model year 2023’, this will be the last year that the F-Type is sold as the model bows out to clear the way for the British firm’s switch to electrification.

Called the ‘75’ as it marks three quarters of a century of Jaguar sports cars, the special edition model is available in both coupe and convertible bodystyles, and comes supplied with Jaguar’s legendary 5.0-litre V8 engine under the bonnet.

The F-Type 75 marks three decades of Jaguar sports cars. (Jaguar)

Two guises are available for this engine – the P450, which gets 444bhp, and the P575 ‘R’ model, which produces 567bhp. These are able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 and 3.5 seconds respectively. The P450 gets the choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, with the P575 coming exclusively with the latter.

The ‘75’ editions get model-specific 20-inch alloy wheels and discreet badging, while inside each also getting a unique motif on the centre console and stainless steel tread plates, along with a gloss black interior package.

A standard F-Type R-Dynamic will also be available in 2023, using a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The F-Type 75 gets a number of special touches. (Jaguar)

Matthew Beaven, Jaguar Land Rover chief exterior designer, said: “For 75 years Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility and maximum driver reward.

“The F-Type special editions hold true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an all-electric brand from 2025.”

The F-Type has served as Jaguar’s sole sports car since its introduction in 2013, with the model last receiving a major update in 2019.

