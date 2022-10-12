Lexus updates electric UX 300e bringing more range and new infotainment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lexus updates electric UX 300e bringing more range and new infotainment

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 4.59pm
The UX gains a longer electric range
The UX gains a longer electric range

Lexus has given its UX 300e electric crossover a significant update, boosting its electric range while enhancing the level of on-board technology.

The lithium-ion battery’s capacity has grown from 54.3kWh to 72.8kWh, helping the UX 300e to deliver up to 280 miles on a single charge. Models specified with 18-inch wheels will see this drop to 273, however.

Lexus has also fine-tuned the steering and shock absorber settings to make the car more engaging to drive, while extra spot welding has made the overall vehicle more rigid.

Lexus UX
The interior boasts a revised screen

The UX 300e also receives the Lexus Link infotainment system. Depending on grade, this brings either an eight- or 12.3-inch display, with a new touchscreen-operated system replacing the older trackpad version. The graphics are crisper than before, too, while cloud-based navigation is included as standard and brings real-time road and traffic information.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included too, while revisions to the multimedia system can be made through over-the-air updates. Lexus has also redesigned the area where the old trackpad was located, transforming it into an additional storage cubby.

Lexus UX
The electric UX has been given a new exterior colour

The exterior has been lightly revised, with a new exterior colour – Sonic Platinum – added to the UX’s list of available shades. Inside, there’s a new hazel colour available for both fabric and leather upholstery options.

Updates have also been made to the Lexus Safety System+, which improves the performance for the pre-collision system by integrating a new intersection turning assist – for safer left and right turns – as well as emergency steering assist, which can help the driver to avoid obstacles without having to swerve from their lane.

Lexus is expected to release pricing for the new UX 300e in the next few weeks.

