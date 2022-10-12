Lexus updates electric UX 300e bringing more range and new infotainment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lexus has given its UX 300e electric crossover a significant update, boosting its electric range while enhancing the level of on-board technology.

The lithium-ion battery’s capacity has grown from 54.3kWh to 72.8kWh, helping the UX 300e to deliver up to 280 miles on a single charge. Models specified with 18-inch wheels will see this drop to 273, however.

Lexus has also fine-tuned the steering and shock absorber settings to make the car more engaging to drive, while extra spot welding has made the overall vehicle more rigid.

The interior boasts a revised screen

The UX 300e also receives the Lexus Link infotainment system. Depending on grade, this brings either an eight- or 12.3-inch display, with a new touchscreen-operated system replacing the older trackpad version. The graphics are crisper than before, too, while cloud-based navigation is included as standard and brings real-time road and traffic information.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included too, while revisions to the multimedia system can be made through over-the-air updates. Lexus has also redesigned the area where the old trackpad was located, transforming it into an additional storage cubby.

The electric UX has been given a new exterior colour

The exterior has been lightly revised, with a new exterior colour – Sonic Platinum – added to the UX’s list of available shades. Inside, there’s a new hazel colour available for both fabric and leather upholstery options.

Updates have also been made to the Lexus Safety System+, which improves the performance for the pre-collision system by integrating a new intersection turning assist – for safer left and right turns – as well as emergency steering assist, which can help the driver to avoid obstacles without having to swerve from their lane.

Lexus is expected to release pricing for the new UX 300e in the next few weeks.