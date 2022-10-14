One in seven drivers plans switch to electric vehicle, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in seven drivers plans switch to electric vehicle, survey finds

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 9.29am
One in seven drivers say their next car will be electric but the cost of living crisis is delaying many from making the switch, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
One in seven drivers say their next car will be electric but the cost of living crisis is delaying many from making the switch, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)

One in seven drivers says their next car will be electric but the cost-of-living crisis is delaying many from making the switch, a new survey suggests.

Some 14% of respondents to an RAC poll of 3,102 motorists said they will buy an electric vehicle (EV) the next time they change cars.

That is up from 3% in 2018 and 10% in 2021.

Hybrid vehicles also account for a significant proportion of drivers’ next car preferences.

A fifth (19%) say they want conventional hybrids, which feature a battery that can only be recharged from the main combustion engine

One in 10 (10%) want a plug-in hybrid, which can be recharged using an external electricity supply.

Electric car charging point
Fewer people expect to be changing car in the next two years (PA)

But the research also indicated rising living costs have reduced people’s ability to switch cars.

Just 28% of drivers expect to move to a different model within the next two years, down from 36% in 2019.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s great to see an increasing proportion of drivers saying they will go electric next time they change their vehicles, with more than twice as many saying their next vehicles will be zero-emission than before the pandemic.

“But at the same time, it’s also very worrying that there are currently so many factors hindering take-up.

“A combination of the effects of Covid, ongoing availability issues in the new car market due to a global microchip shortage and the squeeze on household finances brought about by the cost-of-living crisis mean people keen to get into an EV are likely to put off doing so.

“Rising interest rates will also inevitably have a detrimental effect on the number of people who choose to buy new cars on finance.”

