Paris Motor Show: What to look out for

It’s been four years since the Paris Motor Show was last held, with the Covid pandemic having put the brakes on the event.

But next week sees the return of the famed Mondial de l’Auto, and a number of important new models are poised to be revealed.

Here are the key cars to look out for at the show, which is taking place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles between October 17 and 23.

Alpine Alpenglow

The Alpenglow is powered by a hydrogen setup . (Alpine)

Since Alpine was revived in 2017, the A110 has gone down a storm with sports car fans. The brand continues to tweak and improve it, with a more extreme A110 R model being shown in Paris.

But the real highlight is the Alpenglow. It’s a futuristic concept car that previews what’s to come from Alpine in the future. That means more wild and adventurous styling, while the concept also uses a hydrogen powertrain – a potential hint at what Alpine wants to drive its sports cars with in the coming years.

BYD

Chinese brand BYD will be entering Europe soon. (BYD)

The next few years are set to see an influx of Chinese automotive brands being introduced to Europe, including the UK. And one of them making a bold entry at Paris will be BYD. You might have never heard of the brand, but on a global level it’s a massive deal, selling more EVs than any other manufacturer.

BYD has confirmed it will be present at Paris, where it’s set to showcase three models – the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon (pictured) and Tang SUV – and announce further details about its European expansion.

Dacia Manifesto

The Manifesto concept showcases this brand’s best values. (Dacia)

While Dacia will reveal its new range-wide branding and a hybrid-powered version of the Jogger SUV at Paris, the model we’re most keen to see is the Manifesto concept car.

Styled like an off-road buggy, it’s not going to enter production, but it reaffirms the values Dacia will prioritise in the future, including minimalist features – not giving customers things they don’t need – plus a fresh push towards sustainability.

Jeep Avenger

The Avenger is Jeep’s first EV. (Jeep)

For a manufacturer so well known for its gas-guzzling 4x4s, it’s quite the break from tradition for the brand to purely show electrified models on its Paris Motor Show stand.

Grabbing the limelight will be the new Jeep Avenger – the brand’s first EV. Slotting beneath the Renegade in terms of size, this compact electric SUV brings Jeep’s trademark chunky looks and a targeted range of 250 miles.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

An SUV version will join the saloon EQE already on sale. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes isn’t actually having a stand at the Paris Motor Show, but it’ll have an exhibition at the nearby Musée Rodin. The important star of this event is the new EQE SUV, which is being revealed for the first time.

Essentially an SUV variant using the underpinnings of Mercedes’ electric EQE saloon as its basis, it’s set to be an important entry in the German firm’s line-up.

Also on display will be the new plug-in hybrid C63 variants.

Peugeot 408

The Peugeot 408 offers lots of new style. (Peugeot)

While the Peugeot 408 was first revealed back in July, this stylish new crossover vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris.

Set to slot in Peugeot’s line-up between the 308 and 508, it will offer a similar ethos to the Citroen C5 X, as it takes the profile of a raised crossover-inspired saloon. Bringing bold design and a choice of plug-in hybrid powertrains, it will be a welcome addition to Peugeot’s line-up.

Renault 4

The Renault 4 is being revived. (Renault)

Renault is having a huge presence at the Paris Motor Show, with the brand showing off its new Austral crossover plus an electric drift car based on the iconic Renault 5, as well as exhibiting its city-focused Mobilise brand.

But the model we’re really looking forward to is a reborn version of the Renault 4 – one of the most important cars in the brand’s history. Teased only with a single image so far, the concept model has evolved into a rugged 4×4-styled model, yet is likely to retain the retro style of the original.