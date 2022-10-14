Paris Motor Show: What to look out for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paris Motor Show: What to look out for

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 3.41pm
The Paris Motor Show returns for the first time in four years. (Jeep)
The Paris Motor Show returns for the first time in four years. (Jeep)

It’s been four years since the Paris Motor Show was last held, with the Covid pandemic having put the brakes on the event.

But next week sees the return of the famed Mondial de l’Auto, and a number of important new models are poised to be revealed.

Here are the key cars to look out for at the show, which is taking place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles between October 17 and 23.

Alpine Alpenglow

Alpine Alpenglow concept
The Alpenglow is powered by a hydrogen setup . (Alpine)

Since Alpine was revived in 2017, the A110 has gone down a storm with sports car fans. The brand continues to tweak and improve it, with a more extreme A110 R model being shown in Paris.

But the real highlight is the Alpenglow. It’s a futuristic concept car that previews what’s to come from Alpine in the future. That means more wild and adventurous styling, while the concept also uses a hydrogen powertrain – a potential hint at what Alpine wants to drive its sports cars with in the coming years.

BYD

Chinese brand BYD will be entering Europe soon. (BYD)

The next few years are set to see an influx of Chinese automotive brands being introduced to Europe, including the UK. And one of them making a bold entry at Paris will be BYD. You might have never heard of the brand, but on a global level it’s a massive deal, selling more EVs than any other manufacturer.

BYD has confirmed it will be present at Paris, where it’s set to showcase three models – the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon (pictured) and Tang SUV – and announce further details about its European expansion.

Dacia Manifesto

The Manifesto concept showcases this brand’s best values. (Dacia)

While Dacia will reveal its new range-wide branding and a hybrid-powered version of the Jogger SUV at Paris, the model we’re most keen to see is the Manifesto concept car.

Styled like an off-road buggy, it’s not going to enter production, but it reaffirms the values Dacia will prioritise in the future, including minimalist features – not giving customers things they don’t need – plus a fresh push towards sustainability.

Jeep Avenger

The Avenger is Jeep’s first EV. (Jeep)

For a manufacturer so well known for its gas-guzzling 4x4s, it’s quite the break from tradition for the brand to purely show electrified models on its Paris Motor Show stand.

Grabbing the limelight will be the new Jeep Avenger – the brand’s first EV. Slotting beneath the Renegade in terms of size, this compact electric SUV brings Jeep’s trademark chunky looks and a targeted range of 250 miles.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

An SUV version will join the saloon EQE already on sale. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes isn’t actually having a stand at the Paris Motor Show, but it’ll have an exhibition at the nearby Musée Rodin. The important star of this event is the new EQE SUV, which is being revealed for the first time.

Essentially an SUV variant using the underpinnings of Mercedes’ electric EQE saloon as its basis, it’s set to be an important entry in the German firm’s line-up.

Also on display will be the new plug-in hybrid C63 variants.

Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408
The Peugeot 408 offers lots of new style. (Peugeot)

While the Peugeot 408 was first revealed back in July, this stylish new crossover vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris.

Set to slot in Peugeot’s line-up between the 308 and 508, it will offer a similar ethos to the Citroen C5 X, as it takes the profile of a raised crossover-inspired saloon. Bringing bold design and a choice of plug-in hybrid powertrains, it will be a welcome addition to Peugeot’s line-up.

Renault 4

The Renault 4 is being revived. (Renault)

Renault is having a huge presence at the Paris Motor Show, with the brand showing off its new Austral crossover plus an electric drift car based on the iconic Renault 5, as well as exhibiting its city-focused Mobilise brand.

But the model we’re really looking forward to is a reborn version of the Renault 4 – one of the most important cars in the brand’s history. Teased only with a single image so far, the concept model has evolved into a rugged 4×4-styled model, yet is likely to retain the retro style of the original.

