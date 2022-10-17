Traffic delays as Just Stop Oil protesters climb major road bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Traffic delays as Just Stop Oil protesters climb major road bridge

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 8.23am Updated: October 17 2022, 4.12pm
A Just Stop Oil activist scaling the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing (Just Stop Oil/PA)
A Just Stop Oil activist scaling the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing (Just Stop Oil/PA)

A major road bridge that has been scaled by two climbers in a Just Stop Oil protest is due to remain closed through the Monday evening rush hour, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday to a report that two people had climbed on to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two supporters of the group had scaled the structure “to demand that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents”.

Traffic after two Just Stop Oil activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing
Heavy traffic after Just Stop Oil activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing (Just Stop Oil/PA)

National Highways said the incident was causing delays of two hours, with six miles of congestion on the anti-clockwise carriageway and five miles in the opposite direction.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow of Essex Police said: “We anticipate the bridge will remain closed through this evening’s rush hour.

“I know this will be frustrating for anyone wanting to use the bridge and I want to be clear – our priorities are to keep people safe and keep Essex moving.

“We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “The QEII bridge is closed to allow us to resolve the situation as safely as possible and a diversion is in place through the tunnel.

“This is a complex operation due to the height at which the protesters are currently situated and it may take some but we are working as quickly as possible.”

He added: “We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to work or getting on with their lives.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding and will keep you updated through the day.”

Just Stop Oil said that “two climbers ascended the two 84m masts on the north side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, forcing the police to stop traffic from entering the bridge”, adding “it is expected that the bridge will remain shut for at least 24 hours”.

Morgan Trowland, 39, a bridge design engineer from London, said in a statement released by Just Stop Oil: “As a professional civil engineer, each year as I renew my registration I commit to acting within our code of ethics, which requires me to safeguard human life and welfare and the environment.

“Our Government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production: killing human life and destroying our environment.

“I can’t challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I’m taking direct action, occupying the QEII bridge until the Government stops all new oil.”

Two Just Stop Oil activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing
Two Just Stop Oil activists scaled the bridge (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Another protester, identified only as Marcus, 33, a teacher from London, said: “Only direct action will now help to reach the social tipping point we so urgently need.”

The A282 Dartford Crossing is currently the only way to cross the Thames east of London by road.

The 1.7-mile (2.8km) long QEII Bridge southbound and two 0.8-mile (1.4km) long tunnels northbound link Essex and Kent.

The A282 also connects directly at both ends with the M25 London orbital motorway, one of the busiest motorways in Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Festival of Speed will return in July next year. (Goodwood)
Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival dates announced
There are a number of tips that can help you drive safer in winter. (PA Images)
Top tips to help you drive more safely in winter
The Avenger arrives as Jeep’s first EV. (Jeep)
Jeep announces further details about new electric Avenger SUV
The EQE SUV joins Mercedes’ rapidly growing line-up of electric models. (Mercedes)
New Mercedes EQE SUV revealed with up to 367-mile range
The new Renault 4 plays on the heritage of thew original. (Renault)
Renault 4 revived as funky new compact electric SUV
The 296 GTS is the convertible version of the 296 GTB. (Ferrari)
First Drive: The Ferrari 296 GTS is a convertible supercar without compromise
The Paris Motor Show returns for the first time in four years. (Jeep)
Paris Motor Show: What to look out for
(Lotus)
Lotus Evija Fittipaldi celebrates 50 years since F1 racing victory
Sony and Honda will start producing cars in 2025. (Sony)
Sony-Honda electric car firm formally established with first EV set to go on sale…
Lamborghini is moving into a more sustainable market. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini needs to totally embrace electrification and not just ‘greenwash’ it, says boss

Most Read

1
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
2
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
8
3
Head chef Kanaporn Green, owner Kat McLellan and head chef Jittawan Lusby in the kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leven’s hidden gem Udon Thai Street Food offers authentic dishes to Fife locals
4
Donald Gordon, chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust.
Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops
10
5
Antony O'Hare.
Forfar dad snared by paedophile hunters banned from contact with children after grooming decoy…
6
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
8
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
9
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
10
Sainsbury's, Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford.
Argos store inside Sainsbury’s Dundee hit by break-in

More from The Courier

A Just Stop Oil activist scaling the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Monday court round-up — Musician exposed and mother biter jailed
Evening telegraph/ Courier Arbroath news CR0038936 G Jennings pics , Glow Sports at The Saltire Sports Centre in Arbroath run by Lauren Simpson, Aaron Burgess & Elliot Iverson, thursday 13th October.
Glow sports sessions to tackle anti-social behaviour offered in Angus schools
Photo shows two people standing in front of a windoe pane with an image of Dundee from decades ago.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's Discovery Dome Experience is on a whole new level
The incident happened on the A922 near Lunan in Angus. Image: Google Street View.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
Bobby Linn (left) is congratulates by boss Dick Campbell on Friday night against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn reveals desire to end career at Arbroath - but has no plans…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during "Iain Dale's All Talk with Nicola Sturgeon", at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Fringe. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
6 key questions as SNP unveils refreshed independence blueprint
Farmland opposite Westfield Loan is the planned site of the Scotia development. Image: Google Maps
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa's acting career began in Fife school show - with…
The first year students enjoyed the traditional Raisin Monday fun.
Best photos from St Andrews University's Raisin Monday celebrations 2022
Birds trapped in Asda's Dundee Milton.
Campaigners hit out as birds left trapped in Dundee Asda nets for days

Editor's Picks

Most Commented