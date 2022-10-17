New Mercedes EQE SUV revealed with up to 367-mile range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes is expanding its line-up of electric cars with the new EQE SUV – a high-riding version of its EQE saloon.

Slotting between the EQC and EQS in the electric SUV range, the EQE is built around a bespoke electric car platform, allowing for a host of technology and powertrain improvements.

Mercedes is yet to confirm which versions will be sold in the UK, but there will be a variety on offer. These include the 288bhp EQE 350 (available with or without four-wheel drive) and the 402bhp EQE 500.

The EQE SUV provides a range of up to 367 miles. (Mercedes)

The EQE is also the first SUV that Mercedes-AMG has worked on, with ‘43’ and ‘53’ models on offer, producing up to 470bhp and 678bhp respectively. The latter takes just 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0-60mph.

All models use a 91kWh battery, with the rear-wheel-drive EQE 350 having the longest range of all versions, claiming up to 367 miles on a charge, although that’s slightly down on the claimed 384 miles from the EQE saloon. It can charge at up to 170kW, with Mercedes saying up to 137 miles of range can be added in just 15 minutes.

The EQE SUV’s styling adopts a shrunken look of the EQS, with a curved profile and full-width LED light bars at the front and rear. Wheel sizes of up to 22 inches are available, while the EQE is said to offer one of the lowest drag coefficients in its class – helping to maximise range.

Here comes the #EQESUV: the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon. It is joined by the first all-electric SUV from Affalterbach, an electric all-rounder for your daily performance fix.@MercedesAMG #MercedesBenz #MercedesEQ #MercedesAMG #ElectricFoundItsWildSide pic.twitter.com/7nj0UvOo6d — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) October 16, 2022

Inside, the EQE is available with Mercedes’ MBUX Hyperscreen as an optional extra, which includes three large screens that merge and create a digital display measuring 141cm across the dashboard. A leather-free interior is also included as standard as part of the ‘Electric Art’ package.

The EQE SUV will enter production at Mercedes’ plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in December. Expect it to arrive in the UK in the middle of 2023, with prices likely to start from around £85,000.