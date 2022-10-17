Top tips to help you drive more safely in winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top tips to help you drive more safely in winter

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 3.21pm
There are a number of tips that can help you drive safer in winter. (PA Images)
There are a number of tips that can help you drive safer in winter. (PA Images)

As the temperatures get lower and the nights draw in earlier, it can pose both a challenge and a danger for drivers.

If you’ve got used to only driving in the light and warm weather, it can prove a shock when that all changes, so here we’ve got some top tips to help keep you safer on the roads in winter.

Check your car beforehand

Refilling windscreen washer fluid
Giving your car a check over beforehand is a great idea. (PA Images)

Preparation is key in this world and one of the best things you can do is to check over your car before winter truly arrives. Colder weather puts a greater strain on elements such as batteries, meaning they’re far more likely to struggle or fail at this time of year than they are in summer, and the last thing you want is for a car not to start.

So if your battery is struggling to turn the car on, it might be time to replace it. Remember to check the vehicle fluid levels as well. When it comes to the windscreen washer fluid, you shouldn’t use water on its own as this will struggle to clear windows in the winter months – instead, get a dedicated solution with antifreeze in it.

Finally, having tyres in good condition is especially important in winter, when the roads tend to be wet and grip levels are lower. Make sure they’re correctly inflated, with no signs of damage and have plenty of tread. Although 1.6mm is the legal minimum, we’d advise having plenty more than this over winter. You could also think about choosing winter tyres, but these aren’t necessarily essential.

Remember to turn your lights on

Being visible is especially important in winter. (Vauxhall)

If you’ve only driven while the sun’s up in the summer months, it can be a shock when all of a sudden it’s close to dark by mid-afternoon. Being visible on the road is really important, so for starters it’s a good idea to make sure all lights and indicators are working on the vehicle (including fog lights).

But crucially, remember to put your lights on at the start of every journey if it’s going to get darker. Even if your car has automatic lights fitted, don’t presume they’ve turned on. Also, all new cars have daytime running lights (they’re mandatory at the front, but not the rear), so you can falsely think you have your headlights on, even if no lights are illuminated at the rear.

Visibility also extends to making sure your lights are clean – it’s worth wiping them every now and again to maximise vision – while never setting off if your windows are fogged up or still covered in ice or snow.

Keep your distance on the road

Keeping a safe distance from the car in front is a must. (Vauxhall)

Winter brings much less grip on the road as temperatures fall and tarmac is more likely to be damp.

One of the best things you can do to improve your driving – irrespective of season, but particularly in winter – is to keep your distance on the road. Whether you’re on the motorway or around town, always ask yourself if the vehicle in front slams on its brakes, would you be able to stop in time? The larger the gap you have from the vehicle in front, the more likely you’ll be to stop before hitting it, particularly in winter when braking distances are extended.

Slow down when the temperature drops

Avoid harsh driving in the snow and ice. (Seat)

As soon as the temperature drops to anywhere close to zero, you need to change your driving behaviour. You should avoid any harsh braking or turns of the wheel, as this could cause you to skid and lose control, and make sure you keep your speed down.

Even if a road has been gritted, there may be patches that are still icy, so you should still be cautious. And even if the temperature has increased well above zero, there may be shaded patches that might not have thawed, which is why you should always remain cautious.

Have plenty of supplies

Winter weather Feb 28th 2018
Carry supplies in case you get stuck in your vehicle. (PA Images)

The last thing any of us would want to happen is to get stranded on the road in winter, either because of the snow or an accident.

That’s why it’s important to make sure you have supplies with you to help if the worst comes to the worst. This includes having food and drink, but also warm clothing. It’s a good idea to carry a shovel with you too, to help dig you or a fellow driver out in bad weather.

Sprayable de-icer and an ice scraper should be must-haves to carry in your car over winter as well.

Allow plenty of time for your journey and consider alternative routes

Allow plenty of time for journeys to avoid rushing on the roads. (Volkswagen)

In bad or colder weather, the last thing you want to do is to be in a hurry, as that’s far more likely to lead to a collision. It’s why you should leave plenty of time for every journey, meaning you’re less likely to have to rush. If you end up in heavy traffic, it will also help.

You might want to reconsider your route too, particularly if there’s snow or widespread ice. Try to stick to busier roads, as these will be the ones most likely to be clear and gritted, as smaller rural roads may be treacherous and are often not gritted.

