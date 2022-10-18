Ineos begins production of Grenadier 4×4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ineos begins production of Grenadier 4×4

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 10.56am Updated: October 18 2022, 11.20am
The first Ineos Grenadiers have started to roll off the production line. (Ineos)
The first Ineos Grenadiers have started to roll off the production line. (Ineos)

Ineos has started production of its Grenadier – a rugged 4×4 that aims to fill the vacant gap left by the Land Rover Defender.

It’s the idea of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the UK’s richest men, who decided to take his petrochemicals business Ineos into the automotive industry to create the ‘world’s best and most uncompromising SUV’.

Revealed in 2020, the Grenadier’s production was due to start in July 2022 but was delayed by supply chain issues that have been affecting car firms globally.

Now the first Grenadiers – named after Ratcliffe’s favourite pub in London – have rolled off the production line in Hambach, eastern France, close to the German border.

Mark Tennant, Ineos Automotive commercial director, said: “We’ve come a long way since the project kicked off in 2017 and this is a landmark moment for Ineos Automotive as a vehicle manufacturer.

“To get to this point is testament to the resilience and hard work of the entire Ineos Automotive team, our development partners and our suppliers – for which we thank them all as we now look forward to making our first deliveries to customers.”

Full manufacturing isn’t expected to happen until December, however, with first customer deliveries likely to be delayed until early 2023, with the initial cars likely to be used as demonstrator vehicles by the firm.

Ineos originally planned on producing the Grenadier in Bridgend, Wales, but changed its mind in December 2020 – announcing instead that it had bought the Smart car factory in Hambach from Mercedes-Benz. Ineos still produces the iconic Smart models on behalf of the German firm in the same plant.

Ineos Grenadier
The Grenadier is a rugged 4×4 powered by BMW engines. (Ineos)

The Grenadier promises supreme off-road capability, and uses BMW-sourced engines for its powertrains. It’s available in a commercial vehicle guise, along with a station wagon model. A pick-up version is also due in the coming years. Prices for the Grenadier start from £49,000.

