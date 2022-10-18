Audi RS3 Performance Edition is manufacturer’s fastest hot hatch ever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Audi has revealed a more powerful and sportier version of its RS3 – the Performance Edition.

Building on the regular hot hatch, tweaks to the 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine see power increased from 394bhp to 401bhp, making it the most powerful RS3 to date. Although the 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds remains the same as the standard car, the top speed has been raised to 186mph, where permitted. That maximum speed makes it the fastest hot hatch ever made by the factory.

Audi has also fitted out the Performance Edition with a louder exhaust system when the car is adjusted to a sportier driving mode. RS sports suspension with adaptive dampers is also fitted as standard, with adjustments made to ensure tighter handling.

Please welcome the new Audi RS 3 performance edition. With 407 horsepower and a top speed of 300 km/h, it is the most powerful and fastest RS 3 ever. Take a deep drive, ehm dive, here >> https://t.co/170FR6XuQJ#Audi #FutureIsAnAttitude #RS3performanceedition pic.twitter.com/oiBGOAejjf — Audi (@AudiOfficial) October 18, 2022

Matt-grey 19-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this trim and wrapped in semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, which maximise grip levels in dry conditions. Braking performance is also improved, thanks to ceramic brakes being included.

To set the Performance Edition apart from the standard model, it gets a black Audi logo and RS3 badging, with customers having a choice of five colours – Nogaro Blue, Arrow Grey, Daytona Grey, Sebring Black and Glacier White.

Moving inside, carbon-backed bucket seats are fitted for the first time and are said to ‘ensure outstanding lateral support during dynamic cornering’. There’s also blue honeycomb stitching on the seats, steering wheel and armrests, along with blue seatbelts.

Bucket seats are introduced to the RS3 for the first time. (Audi)

Just 300 RS3 Performance Editions will be produced, with models available as a five-door hatchback or a saloon. However, Audi has no plans to introduce the special-edition version to the UK.