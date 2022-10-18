Audi RS3 Performance Edition is manufacturer’s fastest hot hatch ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audi RS3 Performance Edition is manufacturer’s fastest hot hatch ever

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.54am
The RS3 Performance Edition’s power figure is boosted to 401bhp. (Audi)
The RS3 Performance Edition’s power figure is boosted to 401bhp. (Audi)

Audi has revealed a more powerful and sportier version of its RS3 – the Performance Edition.

Building on the regular hot hatch, tweaks to the 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine see power increased from 394bhp to 401bhp, making it the most powerful RS3 to date. Although the 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds remains the same as the standard car, the top speed has been raised to 186mph, where permitted. That maximum speed makes it the fastest hot hatch ever made by the factory.

Audi has also fitted out the Performance Edition with a louder exhaust system when the car is adjusted to a sportier driving mode. RS sports suspension with adaptive dampers is also fitted as standard, with adjustments made to ensure tighter handling.

Matt-grey 19-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this trim and wrapped in semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, which maximise grip levels in dry conditions. Braking performance is also improved, thanks to ceramic brakes being included.

To set the Performance Edition apart from the standard model, it gets a black Audi logo and RS3 badging, with customers having a choice of five colours – Nogaro Blue, Arrow Grey, Daytona Grey, Sebring Black and Glacier White.

Moving inside, carbon-backed bucket seats are fitted for the first time and are said to ‘ensure outstanding lateral support during dynamic cornering’. There’s also blue honeycomb stitching on the seats, steering wheel and armrests, along with blue seatbelts.

Bucket seats are introduced to the RS3 for the first time. (Audi)

Just 300 RS3 Performance Editions will be produced, with models available as a five-door hatchback or a saloon. However, Audi has no plans to introduce the special-edition version to the UK.

