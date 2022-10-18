Stellantis to axe 138 UK dealerships in huge streamlining effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stellantis to axe 138 UK dealerships in huge streamlining effort

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 2.24pm
Stellantis’ broad portfolio of brands includes Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall.(Stellantis)
Stellantis' broad portfolio of brands includes Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall.(Stellantis)

Major automotive group Stellantis has confirmed plans to get rid of 138 UK dealerships as part of a wide-sweeping move to streamline the business and improve customer service.

Stellantis is one of the largest car groups in the world, with brands such as Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, and has been working to reduce costs since it was formed in 2021.

In May 2021, Stellantis put its dealers on a two-year notice period, with 138 retailers – of its total 918 franchise points – set to disappear by May 2023. The firm said most of them were losing their franchises because of poor customer service, reported Car Dealer.

Making the announcement during a media call, Stellantis UK network development director Lee Titchner said: “We need one common strategy for Stellantis, and the main reason for that is we need to continue to drive simplification – one of the massive things for us moving forwards is to be able to have mutual dependency.

“What I mean by that is we need to be important to retail partners, and they also need to have the scale to be as important to us, too. The only way to do that is to drive down our investor [dealer] count.”

Stellantis also wants to embark on more ‘multi-franchising’, where different brands are all found in the same showroom or on the same site. In addition, Titchner said there would be a few ‘Stellantis Houses’, which will represent all its brands in the same place.

Alfa Romeo and DS will work closer as part of the business streamlining. (Alfa Romeo)

The firm is establishing a new ‘premium division’ as well, consisting of Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles, with Peugeot’s current managing director, Julie David, moving to head up this branch. This will be done to ‘support an elevation of the customer experience’ so the ‘demands of these customers can be met more effectively’, the firm said.

This forms part of wide-sweeping management changes at Stellantis, with a reshuffle seeing the various brands’ current managing directors moving to different areas within the group.

