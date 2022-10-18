Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed as lighter, purer sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed as lighter, purer sports car

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 11.03pm
The 911 Carrera T arrives as a lighter and purer version of the 911. (Porsche)
The 911 Carrera T arrives as a lighter and purer version of the 911. (Porsche)

Porsche has revealed the new 911 Carrera T as the lightest and purest ‘Carrera’ version yet of this latest generation sports car.

Based on the ‘entry-level’ Carrera, the T – standing for ‘touring’ – is the more driver-focused choice, and follows on from a previous generation of Carrera T that was widely applauded.

On this new ‘T’, it gets the standard Carrera’s 380bhp 3.0-litre biturbo petrol engine, but – unlike the Carrera – it comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox, which makes it 35kg lighter than the standard car, weighing 1,470kg in total. A PDK automatic gearbox is offered, too. This engine is able to take the 911 from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 181mph.

The Carrera T gets a range of grey styling elements. (Porsche)

The rear seats from the standard 911 are also removed, while there’s reduced noise insulation, lighter glass and a lightweight battery to keep the weight down.

Other changes include a mechanical rear differential lock that is shared with the Carrera S, along with adaptive sports suspension that lowers the car by 10mm. The acclaimed Sport Chrono package is also fitted, which brings a dial on the steering wheel to adjust driving modes and analogue and digital stopwatches. Rear-axle steering wheel is also available as an option, unlike on the regular Carrera.

Specific equipment on the Carrera T includes 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively, a GT sports steering wheel, a sports exhaust and electric sports seats. It also gets a range of Agate Grey styling elements, including the door mirrors, door logos and trim on the rear grille.

Unlike the standard 911 Carrera, the T comes with a manual gearbox. (Porsche)

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is available to order now, priced from £98,500 – a £9,000 premium over the standard 911 Carrera.

