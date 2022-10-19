BBR launches new supercharger kits for Mazda’s MX-5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BBR launches new supercharger kits for Mazda’s MX-5

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 1.04pm
The upgrades bring up to 250bhp
The upgrades bring up to 250bhp

Owners of Mazda’s MX-5 can take their car’s performance to a new level thanks to new supercharger packages from famed tuning firm BBR.

Designed for MX-5 models made between 2015 and 2019, the two supercharger packages have been designed to install ‘without intrusive mechanical alterations’ on the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine.

Though subtle in terms of exterior changes, the upgrades have a serious impact on performance. The Stage One pack brings peak power to 225bhp from the regular MX-5’s 181bhp and takes the standard 0-60mph time of 7.3 seconds down to just 5.3 seconds. At this point, the MX-5 develops 217bhp per tonne, too.

The Stage Two setup focuses on improving air flow and, as a result, includes a stainless steel high-flow exhaust, while a Forge Motorsport intercooler can be added as an option. In total, the Stage Two pack upgrades power to 250bhp, bringing that 0-60mph time down even further to 5.1 seconds.

BBR’s Neil Mckay said: “BBR has undertaken many, many months of both in-house dyno and road validation during the development of both the Stage One and Stage Two packages for the ND model of the MX-5.

BBR MX-5
The supercharger package brings a lot more power to the MX-5

“This has resulted in a pair of supercharger upgrades that are feature rich with BBR specific components, each designed to enhance performance while retaining ultimate reliability.”

The Stage One supercharger kit is priced at £4,795 for a fully-fitted setup, which takes place through a ‘drive-in, drive-out’ basis at BBR’s Brackley facility. A self-fitting version, which BBR says is designed for ‘export purposes and competent mechanics’ is available for £3,895.

The Stage Two, meanwhile, is priced at £6,495 fully fitted, or £5,990 for the ‘DIY’ version. Both packs carry a 12-month warranty, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

We’ve been testing the Mulitvan in the UK
UK Drive: The Volkswagen Multivan eHybrid blends space and efficiency
An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
The latest Defender can now be upgraded with extra protection
Land Rover’s Defender can now be equipped with ballistic and blast protection
The new X-Trail has an upright, boxy design
First Drive: Nissan’s X-Trail arrives with seven-seater versatility and hybrid tech
BMW chairman Oliver Zipse
BMW chairman Oliver Zipse warns British government over its 2030 EV plans
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Image: BMW.
Road Test: BMW's 2 Series Active Tourer a people carrier that thinks it's a…
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s worst motorway services revealed
The 911 Carrera T arrives as a lighter and purer version of the 911. (Porsche)
Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed as lighter, purer sports car
Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Eleven more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles including Teslas
Seat has now produced its one millionth SUV. (Seat)
Seat clocks up one million SUV sales

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
The upgrades bring up to 250bhp
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented