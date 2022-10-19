UK Drive: The Volkswagen Multivan eHybrid blends space and efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: The Volkswagen Multivan eHybrid blends space and efficiency

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 3.54pm Updated: October 19 2022, 4.47pm
We’ve been testing the Mulitvan in the UK
We’ve been testing the Mulitvan in the UK

What is it?

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan is smooth and easy to drive

Volkswagen’s Caravelle became a byword for family-friendly motoring, with its seven-seater layout and practical focus turning it into a hit with buyers. It was, however, based on the regular Transporter platform, which meant that it wasn’t quite as refined as your traditional MPV.

However, the new Multivan looks to address this. Sitting on the same platform as the latest Golf means that it should, in theory, be even easier to live with than the Caravelle. Though we’ve already tested it abroad, this is the first time we’ve been able to drive the Multivan on home soil. So let’s dive in.

What’s new?

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan’s seats are on rails

That new platform is core to the Multivan’s appeal, of course, but more on how it drives later. Elsewhere, we’ve got some of Volkswagen Group’s latest technology, which means a more screen-heavy interior than we’ve seen before in a van like this. The exterior also delivers a blend of retro and modern features, with our test car’s split-colour design being particularly eye-catching.

There are also flexible seating solutions to help deal with whether you need to prioritise passenger space or load area.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volkswagen Multivan
The charging port is handily located

The Multivan is available with a number of powertrain options, but the one we’re looking at today incorporates a plug-in hybrid setup. It’s a system that is being used across many of Volkswagen’s vehicles, combining a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 10.4kWh battery and an electric motor to help reduce emissions and allow for up to 29 miles of electric-only runtime.

It also enables brisk performance (for a van of this size) with 0-60mph taking 8.8 seconds. But the real focus is on efficiency, so it’s good that Volkswagen claims fuel economy of up to 156.9mpg (when fully charged, of course) and low emissions of just 41g/km. Run on electric power for much of the time and you’ll see fuel bills fall drastically compared with a traditionally-powered van.

What’s it like to drive?

Volkswagen Multivan
The front end design combines modern and retro touches

Seeing as it’s got the same platform as the new Golf sitting underneath it, it’ll probably come as no surprise that the Multivan drives in a far more car-like fashion than its predecessor. It rides better, with less jolting coming through to the cabin. This makes it more comfortable overall and definitely better suited to families. The low-speed ride can be a little fractured, mind you.

The hybrid powertrain is fine when you don’t demand too much from it. A good electric range means it’s perfect for sauntering around town, but that little 1.4-litre engine can be a little vocal when called upon. Thankfully, light steering and good visibility mean that it’s not a tricky car to pilot, despite being relatively large.

How does it look?

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan is ideally suited to long journeys

Opting for a retro-influenced design can sometimes make a modern car look a little odd, but that’s not the case with the Multivan. The split-colour design may not be to everyone’s tastes but, to our eyes, it really does help the van to stand out. More conventional shades are still available, of course.

The traditional boxy dimensions are still in place, but the rounded front end helps to soften them off a little bit. Lots of glass is a key theme with the Multivan, while a small spoiler hanging over the rear screen is a nice flourish at the end.

What’s it like inside?

Volkswagen Multivan
The cabin area is clean and packed with storage options

Space is the name of the game in the Multivan’s segment and it delivers in this respect. There’s acres of room to be found throughout the van and regardless of which row you’re sitting in you’ll be able to get comfortable. There’s the option of six or seven seats and, since they’re all mounted on rails, you can easily chop and change between legroom or boot space. Plus, they’re light so they’re simple to remove; doing so frees up panel van-like levels of load area.

Plus, the centre console of the Multivan is also positioned on rails, so you can move this forward or back through the cabin depending on need. Loads of cubbies and storage areas mean you can keep the cabin nice and clutter-free, too.

What’s the spec like?

Volkswagen Multivan
The central armrest can be moved

Our test car – with its plug-in hybrid powertrain and kitted out in ‘Life’ specification, came in at £52,741 which is a lot of money. There were only two optional extras added, too, in the form of keyless entry (£438) and Volkswagen Discover media and navigation system which, at £768, is a box worth ticking thanks to its 10-inch colour display and connectivity options.

Life models come with loads of extra equipment, too, including adaptive cruise control, a rear-view camera and plenty of USB-C charging points dotted throughout the cabin so that occupants can keep their devices topped up.

Verdict

The Multivan goes to show just how flexible modern car underpinnings can be. It’s spacious, comfortable and far easier to drive than its predecessor, but it has lost none of the practicality that people looking in this segment are after. The option of a plug-in hybrid is a good one, too, particularly for those who can conduct many of their journeys on EV power.

However, with prices for the regular Multivan starting from £43,720, unless you’re going to maximise the saving benefits of the plug-in hybrid through its electric driving, you might be better served to go for another powertrain.

  • Model: Volkswagen Multivan
  • Price: £42,720
  • Model as tested: Multivan 1.4 TSI eHybrid
  • Price as tested: £52,741
  • Engine: 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol with electric battery and motor
  • Power: 215bhp
  • Torque: 250Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 119mph
  • Economy: 156.9mpg
  • Emissions: 41g/km
  • Electric-only range: 29 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

An electric car is charged at a charging station during a press tour of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG in Zwickau, Germany (AP)
Germany to massively expand electric car charging network
The upgrades bring up to 250bhp
BBR launches new supercharger kits for Mazda’s MX-5
The latest Defender can now be upgraded with extra protection
Land Rover’s Defender can now be equipped with ballistic and blast protection
The new X-Trail has an upright, boxy design
First Drive: Nissan’s X-Trail arrives with seven-seater versatility and hybrid tech
BMW chairman Oliver Zipse
BMW chairman Oliver Zipse warns British government over its 2030 EV plans
The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Image: BMW.
Road Test: BMW's 2 Series Active Tourer a people carrier that thinks it's a…
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s worst motorway services revealed
The 911 Carrera T arrives as a lighter and purer version of the 911. (Porsche)
Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed as lighter, purer sports car
Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Eleven more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles including Teslas
Seat has now produced its one millionth SUV. (Seat)
Seat clocks up one million SUV sales

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus man's desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary
We’ve been testing the Mulitvan in the UK
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
The Starbucks drive-thru sign has been erected beside the new petrol station. Image: Adam MacDonald
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station in Montrose
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto. Image: PA Photo/Laura Edwards.
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented