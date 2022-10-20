First Drive: BMW’s revised X7 brings more tech and bold new look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: BMW’s revised X7 brings more tech and bold new look

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 10.00am
The huge grilles dominate the front of the car
The huge grilles dominate the front of the car

What is it?

BMW X7
A long wheelbase means loads of interior space

This is BMW’s largest off-roader, the seven-seat X7, now with a fresh new face and mild hybrid powerplants.

The luxury SUV, which joined the firm’s range in 2019, has been treated to a mid-life facelift that brings its looks in line with the forthcoming new 7 Series and i7 and its interior tech bang up-to-date with its siblings.

What’s new?

BMW X7
For a large car the X7 steers keenly

Externally, BMW has implemented its latest look which mostly means a big, bold kidney grille that’s now illuminated. There are also striking new daytime running lights and LED adaptive headlights.

At the back, there’s a new design for the rear lights, while owners can opt for whopping 23-inch alloy wheels – the largest ever available on a BMW. Inside, the highlight is the curved driver display that’s more focussed towards the driver, while under the bonnet mild hybrid technology has been added too.

What’s under the bonnet?

BMW X7
The X7 is available with a number of engine options

Two petrol models and a diesel are available in the UK. The xDrive40i has a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit that develops 380bhp, 540Nm of torque and will hit 60mph in 5.8 seconds.

Top of the range is a 4.4-litre petrol V8 – dubbed the M60i xDrive. It has 530bhp, 750Nm of torque and can hit 60mph in 4.7 seconds. The 3.0-litre diesel xDrive40d has 340bhp, 720Nm of torque and will crack 60moh in 6.1 seconds. The diesel will do around 32.5mpg while the range-topper will return closer to 21.2mpg.

All setups now come with new 48V mild hybrid technology which assists the engine in improving efficiency at higher speeds and can even drive the car electrically at very low speeds. The energy is created by braking regeneration and stored in a battery in the engine compartment.

What’s it like to drive?

BMW X7
The X7 is BMW’s largest SUV

For such a large car, the X7 offers a relaxing drive. Adaptive air suspension soaks up the bumps and clever driver assistance systems, that can help keep you in your lane and even park the car for you, are a help rather than a hindrance.

We tried the 40i which had a quick turn of pace for its proportions and was quiet too. An eight-speed automatic transmission and electric power steering are fitted as standard.

How does it look?

BMW X7
The LED headlights provide a striking look

Whatever your take on BMW’s new design language, few would describe it as boring. The massive kidney grille might not be to everyone’s tastes, but we think the new headlights soften the look and the subtle tweaks are rather effective.

What’s it like inside?

BMW X7
The cabin is finished with high-quality materials

The new curved screen is a master stroke. It’s clear and user-friendly, thanks to the latest iDrive infotainment software. A 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel includes clever touches like augmented navigation directions that overlay arrows over a live video feed of the road ahead.

The 14.9-inch control display is easy to manipulate and you can operate it via gesture controls as well as voice and touch. Owners will be able to choose between 15 interior light colours and dashboard materials are even vegan-friendly.

What’s the spec like?

BMW X7
BMW’s rotary controller remains in the X7

The specification is high to start with including 21-inch alloys, a panoramic glass sunroof, illuminated kidney grille, ambient lighting and metallic paint. Inside you get electric memory heated front seats, a sports steering wheel, four-zone air con and acoustic glass. A Harmon Kardon stereo, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging tray for your mobile is also included. M Sport specification models get extra badging and some additional design tweaks.

Several different packs are available to chose from including a technology upgrade for £5k that gives owners a Bowers & Wilkins stereo. Comfort Plus Pack adds extras like rear window blinds, ventilated seats and heated and cooled cup holders for £3,750. And if you’re really feeling flush, the £16k Ultimate Pack adds, among many other things, 22-inch alloy wheels and an M Sport exhaust.

Verdict

BMW sells less than a thousand X7 models a year, but it’s still a vital part of its SUV armoury. While rivals, like the new Range Rover, have pushed themselves further upmarket and increased prices as a result, the BMW offers relatively good value for money.

The size helps mask the huge controversial grille and the other new design touches bring it nicely up to date. It’s packed with tech, humongous inside and comfortable to drive. If you’re in the market for the largest of SUVs, it’s definitely worth a look.

  • Model: BMW X7 xDrive40i
  • Base price: £82,450
  • Model as tested:
  • Price: £82,450
  • Engine: 3.0-litre petrol
  • Power: 380bhp
  • Torque: 540Nm
  • Max speed: 155mph
  • 0-60mph: 5.8 seconds
  • MPG: 26.9mpg
  • Emissions: 240g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The EQE SUV provides a range of up to 367 miles. (Mercedes)
What is the new Mercedes EQE SUV going up against?
Ducati has released a new version of its Streetfighter
Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 brings added technology and track-focused SP2 model
Mazda has included 48-volt technology in its new CX-60 diesel
Mazda’s CX-60 diesel will start from £42,990
(BMW)
Hydrogen BMWs to be in dealerships by 2030, says chairman
It’s adventure time for the CX-5
Long-term report: It’s time to adventure in the Mazda CX-5
Expanding London’s pollution charge zone for older vehicles boosted Transport for London’s income by almost £100 million, according to new research (Yui Mok/PA)
Expanding London’s ultra-low emission zone boosted TfL’s income by almost £100m
One of the world’s largest private BMW collections goes up for sale
Aston Martin Works marks 50 years of legendary V8
Lamborghini has introduced a ‘Rally’ mode to the Urus Performante. (Lamborghini)
Off-roading in the most unlikely SUV: The Lamborghini Urus Performante
Title-winning Formula 1 car replica from Rush tipped to fetch up to £80,000

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
The huge grilles dominate the front of the car
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented