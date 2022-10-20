Title-winning Formula 1 car replica from Rush tipped to fetch up to £80,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Title-winning Formula 1 car replica from Rush tipped to fetch up to £80,000

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 10.20am

For most Formula 1 fans the idea of owning their very own World Championship-winning car is little more than a pipe dream.

Michael Schumacher’s 2003 title-winning car recently went on sale for an eye-watering £8.4m – putting it way beyond the reach of most motorsport lovers.

However, a cheaper alternative has now emerged via an auction house in the Midlands.

Silverstone Auctions has consigned for sale a detailed replica of James Hunt’s 1976 McLaren M23 that was built for use in the 2013 blockbuster, Rush.

(Silverstone Auctions)

The movie, directed by Ron Howard, chronicled the rivalry between Hunt and Ferrari’s Niki Lauda as they battled for the world title.

It was the flamboyant Hunt, played by Chris Hemsworth, that took the crown, and F1 fans can now get their hands on the car that took him to victory – albeit only in the film.

The replica was one of two built for the movie and is being tipped to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000.

While by no means cheap, the lower estimate is a full 16,700 per cent cheaper than Schumacher’s Ferrari – making it something of a bargain!

(Silverstone Auctions)

It has been with its current owner, who has kept it on static display, since the film wrapped almost a decade ago, and displays a very convincing patina.

The car is not eligible for competitive racing but Silverstone says it comes with a ‘myriad of possibilities for promotion’.

Lionel Abbott, who consigned the car for Silverstone Auctions, said: “When asked if anything was wrong with the film after its premier, Niki Lauda famously quoted, ‘Yes, just one thing, I can’t have a piss-up with James afterwards’.

“He also said that he knew Peter Morgan as a scriptwriter was the only person he trusted to deliver a ‘non Hollywood’ production.”

“The result was a highly acclaimed, reasonably accurate and totally charged depiction of one of Formula One’s most closely fought World Championship deciders, although maybe 2021 is a contender.”

(Silverstone Auctions)

The sale takes place on November 12 at Birmingham’s NEC.

