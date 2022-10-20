Aston Martin Works marks 50 years of legendary V8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin Works marks 50 years of legendary V8

By Press Association
October 20 2022, 12.44pm

Aston Martin has released a series of special images to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic AM V8.

Released in 1972, the model was the start of a legendary V8 bloodline for Aston Martin which went on to spawn countless classics over the years.

Although its predecessor, the DBS V8, was actually the first Aston Martin to use the famous engine, that was an existing model that was updated to use the unit.

(Aston Martin Works)

The AM was Aston Martin’s first model to be released from new with a V8 and is now considered one of the most desirable cars of the 1970s.

First released following the takeover of Company Developments Ltd, the AM V8 introduced several design features that became a staple of all Aston Martins in the years that followed.

It was given a much more muscular look than what had gone before, which included a new nose, two seven-inch quartz iodine headlamps and a black mesh grille. It was also the first time the firm used its now iconic ‘Coke-bottle’ flanks.

It was followed, in 1977, by the V8 Vantage, which was dubbed “Britain’s first supercar” and a true rival to the Italian Ferrari Daytona.

The model also spawned the V8 Volante, which achieved legendary status by appearing in Timothy Dalton’s first James Bond film, The Living Daylights, in 1987. The model also made an appearance in Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, No Time To Die, in 2021.

(Aston Martin Works)

To mark the special anniversary, Aston Martin Works – the firm’s Heritage division – has released a series of images taken at the Aston Martin Lagonda Heritage Centre in Oxfordshire.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of the AM V8 in all its many forms over almost two decades, Aston Martin Works president, Paul Spires, said: “The 1970s were, in many ways, a testing time with social and economic unrest rife.

“Yet, through it all, we created the AM V8 which, today, is rightly seen as one of the jewels in our illustrious history. That so many of these big, brutish sports cars survive and thrive today is testament not only to their enduring appeal but also to the legion of owners, past and present, who have worked so hard with us to keep the cars running.

“As all things ‘70s seem, once again, to be back in fashion it’s only right that, today, we mark the 50th anniversary of one of our most desirable heritage models.”

