Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 brings added technology and track-focused SP2 model

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 12.58pm
Ducati has released a new version of its Streetfighter

Ducati has unveiled a new version of its Streetfighter V4 motorcycle, bringing a number of revisions to the super sports naked bike.

First introduced in 2020, the Streetfighter V4 made a name for itself through its aggressive design and high performance levels.

Taking learnings from the latest Panigale V4, the new Streetfighter implements four engine modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. Full mode, as you might expect, unlocks the engine’s full potential without any electronic assistance, apart from in first gear. High and Medium power modes have been recalibrated to ensure ‘optimum thrust’ every time the throttle is opened, while Low mode has been designed for riding on low-grip surfaces. It limits the maximum power of the bike and delivers a more manageable throttle.

A new Wet riding mode has also been introduced to make the bike even safer on slippery surfaces.

The graphics on the Streetfighter’s display have been revised, too, with the gear change indicated via an external green LED signal. There’s also a special ‘Track Evo’ display, which mimics those used by the MotoGP Ducati motorcycles.

Ducati Streetfighter SP2
The SP2 gains lighter wheels and a new clutch

The Streetfighter’s chassis has been revised, too, bringing better stability, front end feeling and overall safety than before. All bikes get semi-active Ohlins suspension and forged Marchesini wheels.

At the top of the Streetfighter range sits the new SP2, which is angled towards track use. It gets split-spoke carbon wheels which weigh 1.4kg less than the forged versions, while Brembo Stylema R brakes bring added stopping power. The SP2 also gets an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which brings a better slipper function.

The new Streetfighter V4 will be available in dealerships in January 2023, while the SP2 version will hit the road from March next year.

