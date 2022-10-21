What is the new Mercedes EQE SUV going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is the new Mercedes EQE SUV going up against?

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 4.28pm
The EQE SUV provides a range of up to 367 miles. (Mercedes)
Mercedes has added another vehicle to its growing list of electric models – the EQE SUV. Bringing up to 367 miles from a single charge, the EQE is placed in the ever-expanding segment of electric SUVs, meaning that it has a number of rivals to go up against.

Here, we’re going to take a look through the cars that the new EQE will be squaring up to when it hits the road next year.

BMW iX3

BMW iX3
The iX3 is BMW’s latest EV

BMW’s iX is currently the firm’s largest electric model, bringing a high ride height and loads of in-car technology. It’s also got an impressive 285 miles of electric range with the largest battery option, which helps to make range anxiety a distance concern.

It’s also a key rival for the Mercedes, with the pair sharing the same premium finish.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

Audi’s Q4 e-tron has actually been on sale for a little while now, but this electric SUV continues to be a great option thanks to its well-made cabin and large boot. It’s also got some of Audi’s latest technology, including its ultra-clear Virtual Cockpit.

It’s also got an impressive 315 miles of range in its big-battery version.

Polestar 3

Polestar 3
Polestar

Polestar’s 3 has just been unveiled, showcasing a whole new direction for the Swedish brand. It’s the third model in the range and its most daring to date, with a striking exterior design and a very tech-focused interior.

It’ll return up to 379 miles from a single charge, too, while a dual-motor setup gives the Polestar 3 plenty of performance.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The Electrified GV70’s twin motors produce a huge 483bhp. (Genesis)

Genesis has been ramping up its range of electric cars recently, with the GV70 being its key battery-powered SUV. As with other Genesis models, the Electrified GV70 has been built to be as comfortable as possible, with high-end materials used throughout.

It’s backed by an impressive 273-mile range, too, while a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 18 minutes thanks to rapid charge capability.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

Mustang Mach-e
Ford has increased the Mach-e’s towing capacity

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e arrived as the firm’s first electric SUV, bringing some of the Blue Oval’s latest features and technology. It’s also been given a more dynamic driving style than others on this list, which helps to make it a lot more fun down a twisty road.

A recent update has increased its towing capacity from 1,000 to 1,5000kg, too.

