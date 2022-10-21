What is the new Mercedes EQE SUV going up against?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes has added another vehicle to its growing list of electric models – the EQE SUV. Bringing up to 367 miles from a single charge, the EQE is placed in the ever-expanding segment of electric SUVs, meaning that it has a number of rivals to go up against.

Here, we’re going to take a look through the cars that the new EQE will be squaring up to when it hits the road next year.

BMW iX3

The iX3 is BMW’s latest EV

BMW’s iX is currently the firm’s largest electric model, bringing a high ride height and loads of in-car technology. It’s also got an impressive 285 miles of electric range with the largest battery option, which helps to make range anxiety a distance concern.

It’s also a key rival for the Mercedes, with the pair sharing the same premium finish.

Audi Q4 e-tron

(PA)

Audi’s Q4 e-tron has actually been on sale for a little while now, but this electric SUV continues to be a great option thanks to its well-made cabin and large boot. It’s also got some of Audi’s latest technology, including its ultra-clear Virtual Cockpit.

It’s also got an impressive 315 miles of range in its big-battery version.

Polestar 3

Polestar

Polestar’s 3 has just been unveiled, showcasing a whole new direction for the Swedish brand. It’s the third model in the range and its most daring to date, with a striking exterior design and a very tech-focused interior.

It’ll return up to 379 miles from a single charge, too, while a dual-motor setup gives the Polestar 3 plenty of performance.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The Electrified GV70’s twin motors produce a huge 483bhp. (Genesis)

Genesis has been ramping up its range of electric cars recently, with the GV70 being its key battery-powered SUV. As with other Genesis models, the Electrified GV70 has been built to be as comfortable as possible, with high-end materials used throughout.

It’s backed by an impressive 273-mile range, too, while a 10-80 per cent charge can take as little as 18 minutes thanks to rapid charge capability.

Ford Mustang Mach-e

Ford has increased the Mach-e’s towing capacity

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e arrived as the firm’s first electric SUV, bringing some of the Blue Oval’s latest features and technology. It’s also been given a more dynamic driving style than others on this list, which helps to make it a lot more fun down a twisty road.

A recent update has increased its towing capacity from 1,000 to 1,5000kg, too.