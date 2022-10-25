The best family hatchbacks to check out this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The best family hatchbacks to check out this year

By Press Association
October 25 2022, 12.33pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Despite the rising popularity of crossovers and compact SUVs, the standard hatchback still has a firm place in the motoring landscape. They’re practical, easy to live with and economical, too, so they’re often an excellent option for families or those who want no-fuss motoring that won’t cost the earth.

There are still plenty of options available in the new car market, too, so let’s check them out.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia
(Skoda)

The Octavia is quite clever in terms of design. From the outside, it doesn’t really resemble a traditional hatchback, but the boot operation means it qualifies for this list. It’s also got a much larger boot than its rivals, measuring an impressive 600 litres in capacity.

It’s available with a great range of engines, too, including a new hybrid setup which combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery.

Volkswagen Golf

The Golf held onto its title as Europe’s best-selling car. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s latest eighth-generation Golf is finding its feet in the market after an initial start that was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. More technology-focused than ever, the Golf includes many of Volkswagen’s latest features such as a large central display which controls nearly all of the car’s auxiliary functions.

As with previous Golf models, the new version has loads of engines to choose from, as well as GTE, GTD and GTI performance versions.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is the first of a new wave of Hyundai EVs. (Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has had a hugely successful introduction to the car market, having won many awards across the board thanks to its excellent technology and impressive electric powertrain that appears to bring very few downsides.

It can deliver up to 315 miles of electric range, in fact, meaning that range anxiety is a distant concern.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric

Vauxhall Corsa-e
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall pivoted to deliver an electric version of its popular Corsa in the Corsa Electric and it has proven to be a real hit with buyers. It’s got a range of up to 222 miles, yet it’s just as comfortable and practical as the petrol-powered Corsa.

Plus, thanks to rapid charging capability, an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in as little as 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Ford Focus

Ford Focus
(Ford)

Ford may have announced that production of its Focus will cease in 2023, but that doesn’t stop it from being a very viable choice today. It remains one of the best options on sale thanks to its large boot, well-made cabin and high level of standard equipment.

It’s available with a wide range of engines, too, while the ST remains one of the best day-to-day performance cars.

Mazda 3

Mazda3
The Mazda3 feels composed and settled out on the road

Mazda has always produced a fine range of good-to-drive yet easy-to-live-with models and the 3 is a great example of this. You can get it with Mazda’s latest – and very efficient – SkyActiv engines, too, which bring a great combination of performance and economy.

But the most impressive part of the Mazda 3 is the way it drives. It manages to capture some of the sparkle of Mazda’s sports cars, but in a package that is comfortable and refined.

Mercedes A-Class

Mercedes A-Class
The redesigned Mercedes A-Class has arrived

If you’re after a more premium experience, then the A-Class remains one of the best options out there. Upmarket both inside and out, it’s equipped with some of the firm’s latest technology, including an ultra-wide infotainment setup.

It’s recently been updated, too, with a sharpened exterior design and the latest version of the Mercedes MBUX operating system.

