Three-quarters of Brits would welcome noise cameras – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Three-quarters of Brits would welcome noise cameras – survey

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 9.14am
(IAM Roadsmart)
(IAM Roadsmart)

Three-quarters of British drivers would be happy for noise cameras to be fitted in their local area, a new survey has found.

Used car buying service ChooseMyCar spoke to 2,000 adults across the UK and found that 71 per cent supported noise cameras being installed to catch and fine illegally noisy vehicles in cities, while 67 per cent were behind the move in rural areas, too.

The strongest support came from drivers aged between 18 and 34, with 74 per cent of respondents in the age group stating that they would welcome the rollout of noise cameras. Support for this new technology was also higher in men than women, with 75 per cent of men behind the move, compared with 68 per cent of women.

71 per cent supported the introduction of noise cameras in cities.

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com, Nick Zapolski, said: “It’s not just about the noise that some vehicles – especially modified ones – make. Whilst that is undoubtedly annoying for road users and residents, it often comes with other anti-social behaviours.

“I believe that noise cameras could considerably discourage these sorts of dangerous activities, such as racing and reckless driving, and that could save lives. This scheme would be really important in reducing worrying behaviour on our roads, as well as noise pollution.”

Noise cameras have already been trialled in the Keighley area of Bradford, West Yorkshire, and will be moved to Birmingham, Bristol and the Norfolk town of Great Yarmouth over the next two months. They use a camera and several microphones to detect noisy vehicles, collecting evidence which can then be used by police to issue fines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Super 3 is powered by a 1.0-litre Ford-sourced engine
Morgan teams up with Malle London to build ‘ultimate adventure’ Super 3
After 47 years on sale, the Fiesta will bow out in 2023. (Ford)
The history of the Ford Fiesta
The Ioniq 6 arrives in high-specification First Edition trim
Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives in top-level First Edition trim
The Grandland GSe expands Vauxhall’s range of sporty electrified models. (Vauxhall)
Vauxhall broadens GSe range with new Grandland
Production of the Fiesta is ending in June 2023. (Ford)
Ford confirms end of the Fiesta in 2023
The Thruxton RS has a classic cafe racer style
Triumph introduces new limited-run Chrome Edition motorcycles
The Eletre will be available with two powertrain options
Lotus Eletre will hit the road priced from £89,500
The 2 Series Active Tourer is packed with technology
Long-term report: Getting to grips with the clever tech in our BMW 2 Series…
(Hyundai)
The best family hatchbacks to check out this year
(Ford)
Ford said to be axeing Fiesta in push towards electrification

Most Read

1
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Street View.
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Forfar
2
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
3
3
Brian Taylor.
Dunfermline man received ‘summary justice’ after stealing £16k of motorbikes from Fife business
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Nick has issued a warning to other travellers after a misunderstanding with the passport office led to his wife getting trapped in Thailand. Picture shows; Nick Holt and his wife Kajitpan Nampila. Braco, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Nick Holt Date; 26/10/2022
Perthshire family left ‘drained’ as mum refused flight home from Thailand
5
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crisis deepens at Glenrothes care service as medication records ‘falsified’ and residents ‘want to…
6
Bridie baker Bill McLaren, who has died aged 82, with a restored 1929 delivery tricycle.
Bill McLaren obituary: Legendary fourth-generation baker famed for Forfar bridie
7
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
8
team photo of Bank Street Athetic Sunday league side in Dundee in 1975-76.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s professional footballers could learn a lot from my Sunday Welfare League…
9
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: No further action in Dundee City Council fraud probe
2
10
Perth Sheriff Court.....file pic 2008. Thomas Devers leaving court. Stole from his mother. (Please see Gordon Currie story 01738 446766). NO BYLINE TO BE USED WITH IMAGE. COPYRIGHT: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tel. 01738 623350 / 07775 852112.
Perth prisoner says phone SIM card found hidden ‘between his buttocks’ was not his

More from The Courier

A boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Balbeggie Street. Image: Google
Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Is this home fit for a Prime Minister? Image: Zoopla.
5 Tayside & Fife homes Rishi Sunak could buy with his Prime Minister's salary
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Loch Leven sewage leaks are 'desecrating our natural heritage'
Lochgelly South Primary School. Image: Google Street View.
Lochgelly pupils to move schools during year-long closure
(IAM Roadsmart)
Wednesday court round-up — Football foolishness and controlling partner
Beth Morrison wants a new law. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth mum calls for 'Calum's Law' on restraint in schools after son was left…
Courier News - Dundee - Matteo Bell story, CR0039132 Leisure and Culture are doing a press call to announce a new wave of support for Ukrainians coming to Dundee. The offer includes 12-weeks of free access to gyms and swimming pools, activities for kids and addimng Ukrainian books to Dundee library. Picture Shows; Natalia Liamina enjoying a skating session, Dundee Ice Arena, Dayton Way, Dundee, 26th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian woman's 'fear and horror' hiding in basement for two months before fleeing to…
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee's West End approved despite objections
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fife pumpkin carving artist shows off his finest designs as he reveals 'big plans'…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkin McFife Story - CR0039130 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: James Phimister "Pumpkin McFife" at home with the display for Halloween that is being prepared - Wednesday 26th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
5 top pumpkin carving tips from Kirkcaldy crafter Pumpkin McFife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented