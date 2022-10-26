Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives in top-level First Edition trim

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hyundai has kicked off the arrival of its new Ioniq 6 with a high-specification First Edition model.

Arriving before ‘standard’ Premium and Ultimate-specification cars, the First Edition Ioniq 6 comes with a high level of included equipment and technology.

Priced from £54,995, the electric Ioniq 6 First Edition is accompanied by a range of up to 320 miles and is underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which helps to provide a spacious interior and plenty of assistance technology.

The cabin of the Ioniq 6 features plenty of eco-friendly materials

The First Edition receives 20-inch wheels in a matte black colour, while gloss black mouldings feature on the front, rear and side and combine with the mirror caps of the same colour to provide a sleek overall design.

Inside, there’s a black interior with a black headliner, while exclusive leather seats feature a grey tartan fabric which is inspired by the one used in Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept. Plus, the floor mats are made by Econyl, which uses recycled fibres to create eco-friendly materials.

In fact, many of the materials in the Ioniq 6 have an eco-friendly base. For instance, recycled PET fabric is used for the headliner, while eco-process leather is combined with more recycled PET fabric on the seats.

There’s the option to have the exterior of the Ioniq 6 finished in one of four colours – Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte – while the newly designed Hyundai ‘H’ emblem is finished in black aluminium.

Interested buyers are able to register for the Ioniq 6 First Edition launch via Hyundai’s Experience website. The event takes place on November 9, after which customers will be able to complete their reservation request form.