Morgan teams up with Malle London to build ‘ultimate adventure’ Super 3

Morgan has collaborated with adventure firm Malle London to create a special adventure-ready version of the Malvern firm’s Super 3.

Used as a support vehicle for the Great Malle Mountain Rally – a 1,500-mile journey through the Alps which took place in September – the special Super 3 was one of the very first models to roll off the production line. It’s finished in ‘Sport Black’ with a contrast white cowl, yellow fly screens and an all-black interior.

However, it’s the adventure-focused features which set this Super 3 apart. It utilises a side-mounted LED searchlight, a CB radio with long-range antenna so that driver and passenger can make contact in even the most remote areas, and a number of camera mounting points. It has also been finished in a special Malle livery and there’s even a flagpole mount on the rear roll hoop.

The Super 3 was used as an adventure support vehicle

Jonathan Wells, chief design officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The creation of the Morgan and Malle Super 3 support vehicle provides the focal point for what is a hugely exciting collaboration. We envisioned so many use cases for the Super 3 during its inception, so it’s rewarding to see some of them start to come to life.

“We have been working with Malle London from the outset of the Super 3 project. Malle’s spirit for adventure and desire to create functional yet beautiful products aligned with our own ethos.

“Watching Super 3 take on some of the most challenging Alpine routes has been incredible, such adventures perfectly represent the way owners have adopted Morgan’s three-wheeled models.”

The Super 3 also features sideblades that are specially adapted for luggage, which was ideal for purpose-built motorcycle-style panniers developed by both Morgan and Malle. The Malle Mountain Rally was the longest motorcycle rally ever attempted, with 75 riders from around the world undertaking the gruelling ride through six countries in six days – all with the Morgan Super 3 in support.