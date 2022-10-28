Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio for 2023

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.23am
The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio (pictured) are receiving updates for 2023. (Alfa Romeo)
The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio (pictured) are receiving updates for 2023. (Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo has unveiled updated versions of its Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV, helping to bring the products in line with its new Tonale.

The Giulia and Stelvio have been on sale since 2016 and 2017 respectively and last received significant changes in early 2020. To ensure the models can remain competitive next to newer premium rivals, they’ve received an update – likely to be their last before the two cars are discontinued in the next few years,

The fronts of the two cars get a new look, taking styling cues from the recently introduced Tonale. These include a new grille pattern along with the same ‘3+3’ headlights as the Tonale, which themselves take their inspiration from classic Alfa Romeo models. The lights have also been upgraded to more efficient matrix LEDs, moving away from the bi-xenon bulbs used previously.

Inside, the Giulia and Stelvio get a fully digital instrument panel for the first time – a 12.3-inch TFT display that can be configured in three different layouts, including a ‘Heritage’ display inspired by the brand’s classic models.

Alfa Romeo hasn’t messed with the cars’ dynamics, with the only engine change being the removal of the entry-level petrol engine on the Giulia. Both models are available with a 276bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, although the Stelvio is also offered with a 207bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The current Sprint and Veloce trim levels will remain, with Alfa Romeo introducing a special Competizione launch edition as well. Based on the Veloce grade, these cars come in an exclusive matt Moonlight Grey colour with red brake callipers, while also adding privacy glass, adaptive suspension and a Harman Kardon sound system.

A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster gives the interior a more modern feel. (Alfa Romeo)

The updated Alfa Romeo Gulia and Stelvio will go on sale at the start of next year, with prices yet to be announced.

