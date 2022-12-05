Toyota previews next C-HR crossover with new concept

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Toyota has given a ‘strong glimpse’ as to what its next-generation C-HR crossover will look like with the reveal of a new concept car.

The C-HR has been a hugely important model for Toyota, helping to introduce a bolder design direction for the firm at its launch in 2016, with its coupe-like styling continuing to prove popular with buyers.

Toyota says it didn’t want to break too far from the mould with the new C-HR, but rather make a ‘bold car, even bolder’. Offering a clear link to the current model, as well as the recently-revealed electric bZ compact SUV concept, this C-HR Prologue – as Toyota calls it – gets a striking ‘hammerhead’ front end design, with this sort of aesthetic set to be rolled out on future Toyota models. Highlights include a concaving grille and thin LED headlights.

Toyota is building on the C-HR’s striking design. (Toyota)

Larger alloy wheels and shorter hangs, like on this concept, are expected to make their way onto the production car too.

Striking wraparound front LED lighting is likely to enter production, while Toyota is looking to extend the two-tone paint finish across the rear three-quarter area of the C-HR, similar to that of the Aygo X. Lance Scott, design director of Toyota’s European design centre, hinted that the three-tone paint finish – incorporating orange on the spoiler and rear diffuser – could be something seen on a special or launch edition C-HR in the future.

Toyota is remaining committed to hybrid technology with its C-HR, with the crossover set to be sold as both a ‘self-charging’ setup and a new plug-in hybrid – the latter being part of its growing PHEV line-up. This plug-in C-HR’s battery will also be the first to be produced at a European plant.

A three-tone colour scheme is adopted for the Prologue concept. (Toyota)

Marvin Cook, executive vice president of manufacturing at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “We made a promise to everything that has made the C-HR an icon by making a bold car even bolder.

“This is a strong indication of what’s to come next. Just like the Aygo X Prologue, this previews what the next-generation C-HR will look like.”

Further information about the new C-HR is expected to be announced in the run-up to its reveal next year.