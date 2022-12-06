The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is the most powerful S-Class yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes has revealed the most powerful S-Class in its history with the AMG-derived S63e.

The first model in the current generation of S-Class to receive the sporty ‘AMG’ treatment, the S63 E Performance uses a mighty plug-in hybrid setup that features a 4.0-litre V8 engine at the front and an electric motor at the rear axle.

Combined, these put out 791bhp and a monstrous 1430Nm of torque, allowing this 2.6-tonne luxury saloon to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds, and reach a top speed of 155mph, though the limiter can be raised to 180mph as part of the optional AMG Driver’s Package. A nine-speed automatic gearbox is also used, with drive being sent to all four wheels.

The S63 is the most powerful S-Class yet. (Mercedes-AMG)

Following on from plug-in hybrid versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door (which boasts slightly more power) and the C63 E-Performance, this S-Class packs a larger 13.1kWh battery allowing for 21 miles of electric driving, though Mercedes says its focus was ‘more on best-in-class performance’. Mercedes says the setup has been inspired by the technology used in its Formula 1 cars.

Standard features include rear-axle steering, adaptive suspension and active roll stabilisation that helps to keep the car flatter through corners.

To set it apart from the standard S-Class, it gets an AMG-specific grille, along with a more angular lower front bumper. Large 21-inch AMG forged wheels are fitted, while at the rear there are four prominent exhaust tips. Nappa leather AMG sports seats are also fitted, along with a twin-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel.

Introducing the all-new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE. The most powerful S-Class of all-time.​ It features a handcrafted 4.0L Biturbo engine up front, and an electric motor at the rear axle, for a combined output of 791 horsepower.​#MercedesBenz #MercedesAMG #S63EPerformance pic.twitter.com/pzNC2Jov2T — Mercedes-Benz USAㅤ (@MercedesBenzUSA) December 6, 2022

Drivers can choose between seven different driving modes, including an Electric setting and Sport+ that sees the electric motor and combustion engine always ‘on’ for maximum performance.

Mercedes has enhanced the level of safety features available on the S63 too, including a more advanced lane keep assist that can react to road edges and an emergency braking system that can judder the brakes and tug the seatbelt before the car slams on the brakes autonomously.

No prices have been given yet, but we reckon the S63 E Performance will be priced north of £150,000 when it goes on sale in the UK in early 2023.