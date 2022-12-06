Renault becomes first vehicle manufacturer to put Waze in its cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renault is now putting Waze directly into the media systems of its latest models – the first car manufacturer to do so.

The popular navigation app can already be used in conjunction with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but Renault is now directly integrating Waze into its cars.

Coming as standard on the French firm’s latest Google-powered OpenR Link touchscreen display, it ‘naturally offers drivers greater comfort and safety’ without having to have the car paired with a touchscreen, says Renault.

The Austral will be one of the first Renaults to benefit from Waze integration. (Renault)

The only cars currently available with the OpenR screen are the new electric Megane E-Tech and new Austral crossover – the replacement for the Kadjar.

The Waze app can be downloaded and installed either from Google Play via the car’s main touchscreen or from the My Renault mobile app, meaning it now has a dedicated Android Automotive app.

Aron Di Castro, director of marketing and partnerships at Waze, said: “As more and more Waze users join us on in-car platforms, and as this type of technology continues to evolve, it is important that we provide them with the best driving experiences.

Waze is in more places than just your phone. Waze is now available on the built-in display of Renault's new Austral and Megane E-Tech, which means millions of friendly drivers helping you get the best route. Coming soon to vehicles near you… https://t.co/tpk0rzXCGg pic.twitter.com/3thATFO5IG — waze (@waze) December 6, 2022

“That’s why we are pleased and proud to announce our partnership with Renault. The integration of Waze’s real-time routes, navigation and alerts into the screen of Renault’s next-generation vehicles offers a smoother and more streamlined driving experience.”

Castro strongly hinted that the app is likely to be introduced to more cars next year, saying: “We look forward to bringing this all-new driving experience to as many users around the world as possible in 2023.”