Skoda announces pricing for new Enyaq vRS SUV

The new SUV version of Skoda’s Enyaq iV vRS will start from £52,670, says the manufacturer.

Joining a coupe derivative that’s already on sale, this SUV version brings greater practicality and interior space than its more glamorous sibling. It’s also cheaper, undercutting the coupe’s £54,370 starting price by £1,700.

The Enyaq iV is the first electric Skoda to get the sporty vRS treatment and comes with two electric motors – one on each axle that enable four-wheel drive – which put out 295bhp and 460Nm of torque. It makes it Skoda’s most powerful production car to date and allows for a 0-60mph top speed of 6.3 seconds and a 111mph top speed.

The Enyaq vRS can travel uo to a claimed 321 miles on a charge. (Skoda)

It’s also equipped with a 77kWh net battery, which allows for a range of 321 miles – only two miles down on the sleeker coupe derivative. It can also rapid-charge at up to 135kW, which allows the battery to be topped up to 80 per cent in as little as 36 minutes.

Large 20-inch alloy wheels that have been tailor-made for the vRS help to set it apart from the regular Enyaq, with 21-inch rims available as an option. It also features unique bumpers, as well as a ‘Crystal Face’, which is a light-up grille illuminated by 131 LEDs. Gloss black accents are used throughout the exterior as well, while revised side skirts help to give the vRS a sportier look.

Inside, the vRS has black perforated leather sports seats, a sports steering wheel and generous levels of equipment, including wireless smartphone charging, a large 13-inch touchscreen plus three-zone climate control.

ENYAQ iV vRS will be available to order in UK from 17 January 2023. The impressive vRS delivers 299 PS, max torque of 460 Nm and all-wheel drive. It has a top speed of 111 mph and WLTP range of over 321 miles. Further info https://t.co/86lE1WtO3o pic.twitter.com/cE1W124Ofy — ŠKODA UK NEWS (@SKODAUK_Media) December 7, 2022

It also comes with a sportier suspension than the regular Enyaq, lowering the car by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, while progressive steering is included to allow for more engaging handling.

Orders for the Skoda Enyaq iV VRS will open on January 17, with first UK deliveries not expected until June 2023.