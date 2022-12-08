Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 will start from £46,745

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hyundai has announced full pricing for its stylish Ioniq 6 electric car.

Priced from £46,745, the Ioniq 6 will be available in either rear- or all-wheel-drive form, delivering 225bhp in the former or 321bhp in the latter. Thanks to a large 77kWh battery, it’s able to return up to 338 miles of electric range in the rear-wheel-drive version and a still-respectable 322 miles in the all-wheel-drive variant.

It’s also got a battery heating system fitted as standard, which makes sure that the battery is at its optimum charging temperature at all times, too. The Ioniq 6 also features vehicle-to-load technology, which gives drivers the option to charge or power devices via a conventional three-pin plug.

There’s a full-width light bar at the rear of the car

The Ioniq 6 will also be the first Hyundai to incorporate over-the-air software updates. This feature allows the car to be automatically updated remotely, removing the need for the driver to take it to a garage.

All cars start at Premium grade and get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as heated front and rear seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and front and rear LED lights. Step up to Ultimate grade – priced from £50,245 – and you’ll find ‘relaxation’ front seats with ventilation equipped alongside an electric sunroof, surround-view parking camera and a Bose premium audio system.

There are also 11 exterior colours to choose from, with ‘Byte Blue Pearl’ being the only no-cost option. Metallic finishes bring a £585 price tag, while opting for a matt shade will cost £685.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 is trimmed in a number of ‘green’ materials, including eco-friendly processed leather which uses flaxseed in the dyeing process to help reduce water. There’s also recycled plastics incorporated into the fabric, while the exterior colour of the cladding has been dyed by using recycled paint pigment from end-of-life tyres.