Mercedes-AMG’s GT2 looks to expand firm’s customer racing ambitions

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its customer racing programme with a new GT2 race car.
Designed to slot between its GT3 and GT4 race cars, the GT2 takes the title as the ‘most powerful homologated race car’ in the 12-year history of the customer sport programme. It’s designed to offer huge performance for ‘ambitious amateur drivers’, according to Mercedes.
The car is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT road car and utilises a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 697bhp, driven through a sequential six-speed racing gearbox to the rear wheels. Underneath you’ll find a completely configurable suspension setup with motorsport shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars.
Aerodynamics play a key role in the GT2, too. There’s a large front section with air intake openings that travel the length of the car, while the carbon fibre bonnet has been fitted with a large air outlet and ‘louvers’ that help with aerodynamic performance.
There’s a large rear wing, too, which is adjustable and sits atop a swan neck mount. The 18-inch light alloy wheels feature a central mount system which helps to make tyre changes even quicker and more reliable.
Inside, there’s a fully programmable dashboard system and a multi-function steering wheel which was developed in collaboration with simulator racing experts Cube Controls.
The entire cabin is protected by a steel roll cage which is bolted directly to the car’s aluminium space frame, while the carbon driver safety cell incorporates a six-point seat belt, safety nets, an extrication hatch on the roof and a full motorsport fire extinguishing system.