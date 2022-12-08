Mercedes-AMG’s GT2 looks to expand firm’s customer racing ambitions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its customer racing programme with a new GT2 race car.

Designed to slot between its GT3 and GT4 race cars, the GT2 takes the title as the ‘most powerful homologated race car’ in the 12-year history of the customer sport programme. It’s designed to offer huge performance for ‘ambitious amateur drivers’, according to Mercedes.

The interior is configured entirely around the driver

The car is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT road car and utilises a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 697bhp, driven through a sequential six-speed racing gearbox to the rear wheels. Underneath you’ll find a completely configurable suspension setup with motorsport shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars.

Aerodynamics play a key role in the GT2, too. There’s a large front section with air intake openings that travel the length of the car, while the carbon fibre bonnet has been fitted with a large air outlet and ‘louvers’ that help with aerodynamic performance.

There’s a large rear wing, too, which is adjustable and sits atop a swan neck mount. The 18-inch light alloy wheels feature a central mount system which helps to make tyre changes even quicker and more reliable.

Ready for our most powerful homologated Customer Racing vehicle to date? 👀🚥 We are proud to present the Mercedes-AMG GT2, the latest member of the #MercedesAMGMotorsport family. 💪🤩 Get all the info here 👉 https://t.co/XP4VQHu75d#AMG pic.twitter.com/yu1KUKmLOq — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) December 8, 2022

Inside, there’s a fully programmable dashboard system and a multi-function steering wheel which was developed in collaboration with simulator racing experts Cube Controls.

The entire cabin is protected by a steel roll cage which is bolted directly to the car’s aluminium space frame, while the carbon driver safety cell incorporates a six-point seat belt, safety nets, an extrication hatch on the roof and a full motorsport fire extinguishing system.