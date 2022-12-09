Cupra teams up with ABT to enter Formula E

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cupra has expanded its motorsport horizons by partnering with ABT to field a car in the next season of the Formula E electric racing series.

The Spanish brand has already teamed up with the German auto tuning firm in the Extreme E electric off-roading racing championship but has now furthered this partnership with an entry into Formula E.

The 2023 season kicks off with a race in Mexico City

The pair will come together under the ABT Cupra Formula E Team name, with drivers Robin Frijns from the Netherlands and Nico Mükller from Switzerland behind the wheel for the team’s first season.

Wayne Griffith, CEO of Cupra, said: “Racing is at the core of Cupra’s DNA – and at Cupra we go out to win.

“It’s the right time to take the next leap forward and join the world’s greatest electric motorsport competition, and I can’t wait to see the ABT Cupra Formula E team competing in the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities.

“Joining the Formula E, a unique motorsport platform, underlines our ambition of becoming a truly global relevant brand, with the aim of inspiring the world from Barcelona.”

The ABT Cupra team will use a car which takes its powertrain from Mahindra Racing. ABT has already seen success in Formula E with its own team, but will now be looking to build on that with its new collaboration with Cupra. The season will kick off on January 14, 2023, with the first race in Mexico City.