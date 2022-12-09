What should I get the motoring-mad person in my life for Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What should I get the motoring-mad person in my life for Christmas?

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 11.15am
The bottle features a clever stone veneer
The bottle features a clever stone veneer

Christmas feels like it’s approaching at an alarming level of pace and though there are plenty of people who will have done their gift-buying already, we’d hazard a guess that many are still yet to find the ‘right’ present for a friend or relative.

If they’re a big fan of all things motoring, then we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve picked out some of the best items to get the motor-obsessed person in your life for Christmas, all at a variety of price points.

McLaren Artura scale model – £159

McLaren Artura Model
The Artura model is very detailed

Young and old car-mad fans will never turn down a scale model and this one of McLaren’s Artura – its latest hybrid-powered sports car – is a particularly fine example. Created in 1:18 scale, it’s finished in the same striking green shade that the real-life Artura is available in.

Each one gets its own numbered plaque, too, so owners will be able to have a model which feels personal to them.

Quad Lock phone mount – from £41.99

Quad lock mount
The Quadlock mount provides a secure fit for your phone

Quad Lock is one of the biggest names in the phone mount business. Now as well as mounts for cars, it also produces them for motorbikes, bicycles and even golf trolleys, with all of them providing a safe and secure place to put your phone.

They’re all based around a Quad Lock-made phone case, which is how you attach your smartphone to the mount. It means that once you’ve got the case, you can purchase different mounts for different applications and still get the same great hold.

Bentley Momentum Unbreakable – £69.50

Bentley Momentum
The bottle features a clever stone veneer

Car manufacturers have a longstanding history of producing perfumes and aftershaves – with varying degrees of success – and one of the latest is Bentley. Its Momentum Unbreakable Eau de Parfum comes in a bottle which actually uses the firm’s clever stone veneer finish which is also used in its cars.

Stone which is sustainably sourced is cut ultra-thin and applied to tissue which is then bonded to the bottle. It gives it a look like nothing else available today.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones – £699

McLaren headphones
The headphones incorporate carbon cone technology

If you’re feeling particularly generous, then you could opt for the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition Headphones. At a pound under £700, they are by no means cheap, but the level of quality they bring is in keeping with both of these high-end brands.

They’ve also got orange highlights like many of McLaren’s cars, while Bowers & Wilkins has equipped them with its carbon cone technology for a seriously impressive sound.

Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets – from £54

The Festival of Speed will return in July next year. (Goodwood)

Goodwood’s Festival of Speed has grown with each passing year and now it’s one of the biggest events on the motoring calendar. Packed with theatre, it’s a heady mix of motorsport, the very latest metal and even some of the latest technology.

Earlybird tickets are now available and do bring a discount, so it could be worth buying now ahead of 2023’s event, which takes place between July 13-16.

Ducati Corse T-shirt – £42

Ducati Corse Shirt
The t-shirt incorporates an eye-catching design

If you’ve got friends or relatives who are into motorcycles, then anything related to Ducati will no doubt go down a treat. The Corse T-shirt features the Italian manufacturer’s famous red and white colours, tied together in one eye-catching piece of clothing.

It also features some geometric patterns which reflect Ducati’s involvement in MotoGP, as well as the firm’s Borgo Panigale shield on the chest.

