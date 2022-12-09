How does cold weather affect my car?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How does cold weather affect my car?

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 2.18pm
Cold weather can change how a car operates
Cold weather can change how a car operates

The UK is currently experiencing a big fall in temperatures, with forecasters predicting a lot of snow and ice for many of the country’s regions. As well as making everyone feel a little chillier, cold weather can have a big impact on a car, too.

But what happens to your car when the weather gets colder and is there anything you can do to help? Let’s find out.

Battery

Jumping car with leads
Jump-starting can sometimes be the only solution to a flat battery

Your battery is what sparks life into an engine. During warmer temperatures, it isn’t put under that much strain and getting an engine going doesn’t require too much work from the battery.

However, when the temperature falls, your battery is required to use more energy to get an engine started. If there’s not the right amount of energy in reserve, your car may struggle to start or not get going at all. If you’ve noticed that it’s having trouble starting, then a real fall in temperature could push it over the edge and cause it to fail – so you’d be best replacing it to ensure that it starts at the turn of the key.

Spark plugs

Spark pluhs
Spark plugs are used to ignite the air/fuel mixture

Spark plugs are what kickstarts the combustion process of a petrol-powered car and, like so many other electrical-related components, they can quickly fail in colder weather. This is more likely the case for older spark plugs.

If you notice that your car is feeling down on power or sluggish, then it may mean that a spark plug has failed. You’ll need to get it checked out by a professional and replaced if needed.

Windscreen issues

Cold weather
Freezing temperatures can worsen any pre-existing windscreen issues

Sub-zero temperatures can cause some issues for windscreens, too. If you’ve got a small chip in the screen – perhaps caused by a stone during summertime – then a fall in temperature can quickly transform this into a larger and more dangerous crack.

If this happens, you’ll most likely have to have the windscreen replaced. However, if you’ve still got a chip, then this can be professionally repaired, which will help reduce the chances of it worsening.

Tyre pressures

Tyre check
Checking a car’s tyre pressures is simple (Goodyear)

Your tyre pressures can also be affected by a fall in temperatures. Even a small drop can affect them, changing how they perform and reducing their effectiveness.

It’s why giving your tyres a quick check after a cold snap can prove so useful. You’ll be able to find your car’s recommended pressures in the vehicle handbook or sometimes behind the fuel filler door. Inflate them to the correct pressures and you’ll know that your tyres are working as effectively as possible.

Fluids thicken up

Your car relies on all manner of fluids to work effectively. During colder weather, their viscosity can change, making them thicker and less able to work as they should.

However, there’s a really easy remedy to this. Simply allow your car to warm up properly before driving away as this will allow the fluids to heat and move around the system correctly. Always remember to stay with your car when you’re doing this – don’t be tempted to start it and go back inside the house.

Electric cars

Kia EV6 charging
(Kia)

Just as a petrol car’s battery is put under extra pressure in cold weather, the same goes for a fully electric car. Batteries use a chemical reaction to take on and release energy and during cold weather this process is slowed down. It’s why electric cars aren’t able to offer their best-possible range during winter. You could see around a 20 per cent decrease in range, though the latest EVs will see this fall to around 10 per cent of the claimed range.

You can help by using an EV’s pre-warm function – if it has been fitted with it – which can help to bring the battery up to its correct temperature and, in the process, help it deliver more range.

