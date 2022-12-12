‘Garage find’ Ford Capri 280 Brooklands makes nearly £40,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Garage find’ Ford Capri 280 Brooklands makes nearly £40,000 at auction

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 1.51pm
The Capri gained a lot of interest at auction
The Capri gained a lot of interest at auction

A Ford Capri 280 Brooklands that was discovered in a garage with just 2,960 miles on the clock has fetched close to £40,000 at auction.

Registered new by Soans of Leamington Spa, the Capri is finished in desirable Brooklands Green with a ‘Raven’ leather interior. Sold by Classic Car Auctions at its Christmas sale at the weekend, the Brooklands is said to feature an interior which is in ‘time warp condition’ and that with a ‘bit of elbow grease it can be returned to showroom condition. At the fall of the hammer, the Capri had achieved a final price of £39,938.

The Christmas Sale also included a number of other standout listings. A 1978 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Roadster with 37,080 miles on the clock went for £81,000, while a 1971 Datsun 240Z ‘Works Rally’ replica achieved a final price of £32,063.

This latter car, originally imported from California, was a particularly stand-out sale due to its full rally preparation which allowed it to take part in the London to Cape Town Rally.

Many other cars passed well beyond their initial estimates. A 1975 AC Cobra Replica, for example, was estimated to achieve between £18,000 and £22,000, but had reached £27,255 by the time the hammer fell. A 2007 Mercedes CLK 63 AMG Cabriolet, meanwhile, came with an estimate of £16,000 but smashed this to reach £30,375.

Classic Car Auctions is now inviting entries for their 2023 sales, which will kick off at the Practical Classics Classic and Restoration Show at the NEC in Birmingham on March 24-26.

