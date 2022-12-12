First Drive: Can BMW’s M4 CSL live up to its famous nameplate?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Can BMW’s M4 CSL live up to its famous nameplate?

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 4.49pm
The M4 CSL is lighter and more powerful than the regular M4
The M4 CSL is lighter and more powerful than the regular M4

What is it?

BMW M4 CSL
The ducktail spoiler is a nod towards previous CLS models

The BMW E46 M3 CSL went down in history as one of the all-time great performance cars. Produced in 2003, it achieved almost mythical status due to its poise and its considerable weight loss compared with the standard M3. In fact, BMW had only applied the CSL badge – which stands for Coupé Sport Leichtbau, or Coupe, Sport, Lightweight – to one other car, the famous ‘Batmobile’ of the late 70s, until now that is..

The new M4 CSL arrives in the same year that BMW celebrates its 50th birthday. Adopting the same lightweight ethos as its forebears, is this the car to pick up the original E46’s mantle? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

BMW M4 CSL
Special heritage badges feature on this model

As you might imagine, something with ‘Lightweight’ in its name means that bulk-shedding is at the core of what this M4 is all about. So you’ll find that much of the car’s panels are now made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) – the bonnet and boot are both almost comically light – while the rear seats have been removed entirely. There’s a titanium exhaust system, too.

All in, it’s 100kg lighter than the regular M4 Competition. You think that BMW could’ve pushed further with the weight-saving measures, but this would have come at the cost of everyday usability. This is a road car, after all.

What’s under the bonnet?

BMW M4 CSL
The 3.0-litre straight-six is wonderfully powerful

As you might expect, the CSL gains a slight uplift in power over the standard M4. It’s got the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, of course, but power has been upped by 40bhp over the regular model to 543bhp, while torque stands at 650Nm – the same as the standard M4 Competition.

Zero to 60mph? That’ll take 3.5 seconds while BMW claims that you’ll hit a top speed of 170mph should you have the legal space and ability to do so. Of course, outright efficiency isn’t the name of the game for a car like this, but fuel economy of up to 28.8mpg isn’t that bad, nor are CO2 emissions of 222g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

BMW M4 CSL
Red detailing is used across the car

The M4 CSL is an aggressive-looking thing, so you do approach driving it with a little trepidation. However, during normal driving this is one well-mannered performance car – it even rides reasonably well, though there’s some to-be-expected stiffness which is part and parcel with a car like this.

The engine remains wonderfully flexible and properly punchy. It’s also got a lot more character than the standard car’s thanks to that new titanium exhaust with a deep, metallic howl coming at big applications of the throttle. It feels sharp and direct when it comes to steering, too, and changes direction in an assertive way. It’s not so overly sharp that it becomes tiresome to use the M4 CSL as a proper road car, mind you; you still wouldn’t mind using this for more mundane trips.

How does it look?

BMW M4 CSL
The CSL is a very aggressive-looking car

As we’ve already touched upon, the M4 CSL’s design is imposing to say the least. Only 1,000 will be made – of which just 100 will be coming to the UK – but there’s no danger of these limited-run cars being mistaken for anything else. There’s the eye-catching stripes, along with the variety of red accents which run around the edges of areas such as the kidney grilles.

The rear design is particularly strong, to our eyes. There’s a neat ducktail spoiler which not only helps to differentiate the CSL from a standard M4, but also ties it to the E46 model which incorporated a similar design touch. You’ve also got BMW’s ‘50 years’ heritage badges which look pleasingly different to the traditional roundel that we’re all familiar with, though they do carry a £300 price tag.

What’s it like inside?

BMW M4 CSL
The cabin is focused around the driver

BMW has stripped out the M4 CSL’s interior, but things haven’t gone too extreme. So while the carbon bucket seats look dramatic and racing car-like, they’re still heated and electrically adjustable. You’ve also got air conditioning and a full infotainment system, so this is far from a hardcore racer.

As mentioned, there aren’t any rear seats. Instead, there’s a netting area which BMW says can be used to store racing helmets. That said, it’s just as useful for putting bags or shopping. So even though you can’t bring two passengers in the rear, at least you’ve got plenty of space for your overnight bag or coats.

What’s the spec like?

BMW M4 CSL
CSL badging is used throughout the cabin

At £128,225, the M4 CSL is a good deal more expensive than the standard M4 Competition, which starts at £83,940. You get largely the same level of equipment in the pair, too, such as BMW’s widescreen infotainment system, cruise control and air conditioning.

But the bulk of that extra cost is going into what’s happening underneath the CSL. It’s the extra bracing, the revised suspension and the tweaked engine. It’s the range of lightweight parts and the vast use of that CFRP material. Plus, you could argue that the residuals of the CSL will be particularly strong due to its limited nature, so that initial investment will no doubt prove itself over time.

Verdict

The M4 CSL isn’t a car with its sole focus on the circuit. Yes, it’ll be superb at setting lap times, but it’s also a car that can be thoroughly enjoyed on the road, too. It’s sharp, focused yet reasonably comfortable, so it needn’t be a car that has to be trailered back and forth from the racetrack.

Is it a car that can eclipse the engagement of that original E46? Not quite, perhaps. But as an out-and-out driving experience, it’s superb.

  • Model: BMW M4 CSL
  • Starting price: £128,225
  • Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six
  • Power: 543bhp
  • Torque: 650Nm
  • 0-60mph: 3.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 170mph
  • Economy: 28.8mpg
  • CO2 emissions: 222g/km

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented