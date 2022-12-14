Vauxhall Mokka Electric updated with greater range and more power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vauxhall Mokka Electric updated with greater range and more power

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 1.15pm
The Mokka Electric can now travel 252 miles on a charge. (Vauxhall)
The Mokka Electric can now travel 252 miles on a charge. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has announced an upgrade to its Mokka Electric that gives the crossover a greater range and more power.

The next-generation Mokka arrived in 2021, being available from launch as an EV which used a 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor. It’s the same setup seen in a number of Stellantis group models, including those from Citroen, Peugeot and DS.

Following similar updates being made to the powertrain-sharing Peugeot e-208, Vauxhall has now announced changes for its Mokka Electric.

Vauxhall Mokka
Despite the larger battery, cabin space remains the same. (Vauxhall)

The battery size increases to 54kWh, providing a 20 per cent improvement in range – rising from 209 miles on a full charge to a claimed 252 miles. The electric motor has also had a power boost to 154bhp, with torque remaining the same as 260kW.

Like before, the Mokka Electric can rapid charge at up to 100kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent recharge can take place in just 30 minutes. Vauxhall says that despite the increase in battery size, ‘no space is lost in the passenger or luggage compartment’.

Vauxhall is rapidly expanding its EV line-up, with the brand already having an electric version of its Corsa, as well as its three commercial vehicles – the Combo, Vivaro and Movano. In 2023 the brand will also introduce the Astra Electric as both a hatchback and a Sports Tourer (estate), with the brand set to become ‘EV’ only’ in 2028.

Vauxhall Mokka-e
The upgraded Mokka Electric will be available to order in March 2023.(Vauxhall)

Orders for the upgraded Vauxhall Mokka Electric are set to open in March 2023, with deliveries expected shortly after. Prices are yet to be announced but expect a slight increase on the current model’s £34,910 starting price.

