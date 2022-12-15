Long-term report: Appreciating the Mazda CX-5’s finer details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: Appreciating the Mazda CX-5’s finer details

By Press Association
December 15 2022, 9.48am
The CX-5 has proven to be a reliable companion over the miles

They say a change is as good as a rest, and I reckon that adage is particularly true when it comes to cars.

I’m not suggesting everyone should be trading in their cars every six months – though I’m sure many a local dealer would appreciate it if I did. What I’m talking about is how, even after a few days spent in a different car, the things you like about your normal daily driver suddenly become apparent.

It can be a big, obvious thing – like how much fuel it’s drinking, or how handy it is for squeezing in extra long flat packs when you get a bit carried away in IKEA – or it can be something you wouldn’t even think about until it’s suddenly not there anymore.

Mazda CX-5
The CX-5 is smartly styled throughout

Last month for example, I had a week in one of the CX-5’s sworn enemies – sorry, capable rivals – the Kia Sportage. It’s objectively a great car, as you’d expect from Kia these days, and arguably a bit more up to date than the older Mazda too, with its hybrid powertrain options and perky turbocharged engines. But for all the Sportage’s techno-wizardry, it was on occasion plain infuriating.

One of Kia’s latest inventions is a touch-sensitive climate control panel that, with the tap of a virtual button, also doubles up as controls for the radio, sat nav and so on. Sounds great – until you realise that, at any given moment, it’s probably displaying the opposite of the thing you want it to display.

No such dramas in the CX-5. Coming back to Mazda’s tactile buttons, switches and dials feels like sitting down at home and picking up your usual TV remote: so instinctive that you don’t even realise you’ve spent 20 minutes watching Gregg Wallace shout ‘wow’ at workers in a crisp factory. Or maybe that’s just me.

Mazda CX-5
The service light pinged up recently

Then we move on to Lane Keep Assist. Most cars have it these days, including the CX-5, and it’s a clever safety feature. However, here in Britain with our dodgy lane markings and temporary contraflows, the ‘active’ version of this (where the car physically lurches the steering wheel back into the lane for you) can be a bit of a nightmare.

Generally speaking, there’s no way to ‘permanently’ disable this in most cars. Ask it to stop, and as a fun surprise, it’ll immediately enable itself again the next time you get back in the car. In the Mazda though, I turned this feature off when the car arrived, and it’s obeyed my wishes and remained off ever since. Imagine that.

The CX-5 has dozens of handy little details like that. On the face of it, they sound small and inconsequential, but collectively they’re anything but.

I like the fact that, from the key fob, not only can you open the boot, but close it too. An Audi Q5 doesn’t let you do that – why not?

Mazda CX-5
The key fob also allows you to close the boot

I like that the back seats fold themselves down with a pair of quick-release handles in the boot. Where’s that option in a VW Tiguan?

I like that the parcel shelf moves itself out of the way as you open the boot lid. Why doesn’t it do that in Toyota RAV4?

I could go on – so I will. I like that the wireless phone charger – which works very well, by the way – is set at such an angle that your phone doesn’t break free and stop charging when you go around a corner.

These might all sound like small insignificances, but day to day they make a big difference. And besides, I know people that have bought specific cars for lesser reasons than the above.

To make up for cheating on the CX-5 with a lesser Korean rival, I’ve also taken the Mazda for a service at the local dealer – in this case, Brayley in Milton Keynes. As you’d expect, everything went smoothly – from booking online only two days before, to the complementary wash it was treated to on departure.

With that sorted, we’re ready for a few more months of adventures – and the opportunity to unearth even more things to like about the car.

  • Price: £33,690
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol
  • Power: 163bhp
  • Torque: 213Nm
  • 0-60mph: 10.5 seconds
  • Top speed: 125mph
  • Fuel economy: 41.5mpg (WLTP combined)
  • Emissions: 154g/km
  • Mileage: 12,000

