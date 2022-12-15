Polestar releases new limited-edition Cake electric moped

Polestar has furthered its partnership with mobility firm Cake on a second limited-edition electric moped.
The first edition of the Cake Makka Polestar electric moped was launched last year and immediately sold out. It took Cake’s Makka and added some bespoke Polestar-inspired features, such as Ohlins suspension that you’d also find on the top-level cars from the Swedish electric firm.
This new edition is finished in a fresh ‘Sky’ colour – mimicking that applied on the Polestar 6 electric roadster concept – and gets a detachable rear carrier that can help boost the moped’s cargo-carrying ability. It can also be adapted for other configurations such as boxes, racks and even passenger seats.
With a top speed of 28mph, the Cake Makka features two ride modes to either deliver a greater range of more balanced performance. It’ll manage around 34 miles between charges, too, with a full-top up taking around three hours with a three-pin plug. Plus, the battery can either be charged while located on the bike, or removed to plug in elsewhere.
It’s also got motorcycle-style brakes with two-piston calipers that help to bring it to a controlled stop. Up front, there’s a TFT monitor which displays battery charge, speed and the rider mode that has been selected. The wheels are made from forged CNC aluminium, while up front there’s an upside-down spring fork to help remove the worst of the road imperfections.
The Cake Makka Polestar Edition will be available to buy via the Polestar Additionals webshop, priced at €5,300 (£4,550).